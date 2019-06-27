Suntech focuses on city-centric development portfolio of 30 million sq ft spread across 25 projects
Suntech focuses on city-centric development portfolio of 30 million sq ft spread across 25 projects

Sunteck to invest Rs 5,000 crore in commercial and retail properties over four years

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:42 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Premium real estate developer Sunteck Realty is gearing to create a large portfolio with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in commercial and retail properties over the next four years.
"This well planned strategic growth in the commercial and retail real estate market will set a benchmark trend," it said in a statement.
Sunteck has established its presence across various segments -- from ultra uber luxury to aspirational luxury residential segment at Bandra Kurla Complex, Oshiwara District Centre and Naigaon.
The Mumbai-based developer is now focussing on building a premium commercial and retail portfolio of three million square feet in Oshiwara District Centre, 1.5 to two million square feet in and around Bandra Kurla Complex and one million square feet in Naigaon.
Besides these projects with over six million square feet, Sunteck is exploring opportunities in the western suburbs of Mumbai to grow its retail and commercial portfolio.
"The value that Sunteck will create through its commercial and retail portfolio is close to two billion dollars. This will further strengthen cash flows and accelerate the growth of the company," it said.
(ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:41 IST

Pen N Camera International to launch its OTT Platform - DON Cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pen N Camera International - a leading film distrution and production company having distributed more than 200 Bollywood films is set to launch its OTT platform - DON Cinema on 5th of July 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:20 IST

Nifty settles below 11,850 mark, IT stocks slip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Late hour trading in stocks wiped out early gains on Thursday and equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower as US President Donald Trump demanded India withdraws retaliatory tariffs imposed earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:22 IST

IATA calls for coordinated efforts for safe return of 737 MAX to service

Montreal [Canada], June 27 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged state aviation safety regulators to continue to align on technical validation requirements and timelines for the safe re-entry into service of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:24 IST

'The Incredible You' - A mega coaching event by Arfeen Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Peak performance coach Arfeen Khan recently organised a 3 day long mega coaching event called 'The Incredible You' in Mumbai. The event, which is said to be Asia's biggest coach training conference in the self-help industry, was held at Mumbai's Sah

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:12 IST

Goyal reviews draft National Logistics Policy, calls for...

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asked four key ministries to leverage existing infrastructure and work in coordination with each other to reduce logistics cost from 14 per cent of GDP to 9 per cent by 2022.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:42 IST

BharatMatrimony bags Superbrand 2019 recognition

New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI): India's largest and most trusted matrimony service, BharatMatrimony, from Matrimony.com, has been conferred with the prestigious 'Superbrand 2019' status by leading independent brand arbiter Superbrands India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:21 IST

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering awarded two large contracts from ONGC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) said on Thursday that it has won twin large orders from state-owned energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:13 IST

Reliance Infrastructure's sale of Delhi Agra toll road to close...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Reliance Infrastructure's sale of Delhi Agra toll road to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd will be close by the end of August, the Anil Ambani-led company said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:43 IST

Pristyn Care expands healthcare delivery network in 6 new cities

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram based healthcare delivery start-up Pristyn Care, expands its footprints in 6 tier 2 cities, after getting an overwhelming response in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:32 IST

Adani Ports raises $750 million via overseas bonds

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd has launched a 750 million offshore bond sale to repay existing loans and finance capital expenditure.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:49 IST

RBI issues clarifications on data localisation circular

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued clarifications on certain implementation issues sought by payment system operators on the data regulations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:38 IST

Equities trade in the green, Nifty hovers around 11,860

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Thursday in line with Asian stocks ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Read More
iocl