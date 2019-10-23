The company wants interest rate to be reduced by authorities
The company wants interest rate to be reduced by authorities

Supertech gets Rs 293 crore recovery notice for Cape Town project

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:18 IST

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Noida Authority has issued a recovery certificate against Supertech Ltd, saying real estate major defaulted on the payment of Rs 253 crore in principal amount for its Cape Town project in Sector 74 of Noida.
The project, which started in 2010, is complete and residents have started moving in. The total dues to the authority are Rs 293 crore, including interest amount of Rs 40 crore.
Officials said the authority sent several reminders to the real estate firm but the company showed no intent of paying up. Hence, the recovery certificate has been sent to the district administration.
Supertech representatives said the project was delayed due to a case before the National Green Tribunal and the company was assured by the Noida Authority that the interest amount will be reduced. However, no such relaxation came.
Authorities can now recover the dues by seizing the property of Supertech.
The group housing plot has 40 towers of 22 to 24 storeys each. Of this, construction of 35 towers has been completed and possession has been given to 4,000 people. Finishing work is being completed in five towers in which the work of giving possession will be started to investors in the next three months.
A 66-storey tower is being erected as North Eye inside this project, which is to be given in 2021. The project includes construction of a nursing home and a school. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:55 IST

Affle files 14 tech patents to strengthen consumer platform offerings

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Consumer intelligence platform Affle India Ltd has filed 14 patents in Singapore and the United States.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:17 IST

The 4th edition of UNESCO-Merck Africa Research Summit- MARS...

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany plans to conduct the new edition of their 'UNESCO - Merck Africa Research Summit (MARS) 2019' in partnership with African Union in Accra, Ghana on 30th of October 2019

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:14 IST

Moodcafe hosts second edition of 'Time Donation Camp' in Aamchi Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Moodcafe, digital mental health, and wellness platform, launched by alumni of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Roorkee, today organized its second edition of 'Time Donation Camp' in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:23 IST

Enterprises believe 5G will help generate new revenue streams:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A new market research study by Infosys Knowledge Institute has gathered empirical evidence to show how mass machine communication is expected to be the most transformed application with 5G and why data security emerges as the most critical barrier to its ad

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:59 IST

Almond Branding is now India's Best Packaging Design Studio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Almond Branding has won India's Best Design Studio Award 2019 for Packaging design. Initiated in 2015, 'India's Best Design Awards' are the first to recognize Design Studios for their professional work, business practices, and transparen

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:55 IST

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags mega project from HPCL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) said on Wednesday it has been awarded a mega project by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:23 IST

Equity gauges flat on global cues, private banks suffer losses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices remained flat on the bourses during early hours of Wednesday amid weak global cues as investors awaited a slew of corporate earnings of the second fiscal quarter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:40 IST

National Committee on Textiles & Clothing (NCTC) proposes...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the objective of highlighting the issues and challenges being faced by the textile and clothing industry as well as the urgent policy interventions required to address the same, all the stakeholders of Textile and Clothing Industry, vi

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:38 IST

Delhi's Vivaan Gupta becomes the youngest Indian to travel all...

New Delhi [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Delhi resident Vivaan Gupta who is just eight years old has become the youngest Indian to travel all continents of the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:34 IST

Enjoy a fresh and clean Diwali season with HiCare's services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It's that time of the year again where you might need India's leading pest control and home hygiene brand HiCare the most.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:26 IST

GSK Pharma closes Q2 revenue up 8 pc at Rs 873 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported revenue for the quarter ended September 30 at Rs 873 crore with a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:24 IST

The Asian Society for Emergency Medicine Announces its 10th...

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Asian Society for Emergency Medicine (ASEM) and Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI) announces the 10th Asian Conference on Emergency Medicine (ACEM) in New Delhi, India from November 7th-10th, 2019.

Read More
iocl