Jesse Chenard, CEO of MonetaGo
Jesse Chenard, CEO of MonetaGo

Supply chain financing platform Xpedize joins MonetaGo's growing anti-fraud network

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:33 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Supply chain financing platform Xpedize is joining MonetaGo's anti-fraud network to mitigate potential financial risks like invoice frauds. By joining MonetaGo's growing network, Xpedize will use MonetaGo's digital one-way invoice fingerprinting technology that enables higher transparency in all transactions between their suppliers and buyers.
Xpedize, a fin-tech company that improves upon the traditional forms of invoice discounting models, provides Software with a Service (SwaS) that brings buyers, suppliers, and financiers on a common platform, where suppliers offer dynamic cash discounts to receive early payment on their accepted invoices.
Traditionally, inaccessible data and lack of information sharing have enabled bad actors to take advantage of the financial ecosystem earlier. But MonetaGo has been able to eliminate information gaps by working with financial institutions to ensure that they can prevent this lost value and improve their overall balance sheets using blockchain technology.
"There are a number of options available nowadays", said Regan Mithani, Co-founder of Xpedize. "We've evaluated a few solutions and found MonetaGo's offerings to be more effective, technologically superior, and better priced than all of the others. The synergy we obtain through this partnership integrates perfectly into Xpedize's existing technology and future vision benefitting all of our clients", he added.
"While buyers on the Xpedize platform generate higher yields with no additional risk via discounts from a wider supplier base, and achieve overall better operating margins, suppliers are able to improve their availability of working capital, accelerate cash flow, obtain additional sources of financing, and, importantly, eliminate cumbersome and time-consuming paperwork. A step up in our value proposition with this initiative is for our 'Financers', who will now be assured that the financing being sought on Xpedize is for fingerprinted invoices. This accelerates their credit decision making and significantly reduces potential losses towards fraudulent transactions", he added.
"Xpedize immediately understood our offering and has the technological ability to quickly take advantage of fingerprint data available in our fraud mitigation network through API connectivity. We successfully implemented India's first live blockchain network with the TReDS exchanges in 2018, and this partnership with Xpedize is a step further towards bringing more transparency and efficiency in the financial ecosystem of India", said Jesse Chenard, CEO of MonetaGo.
According to NASSCOM, the Indian fin-tech market will potentially touch USD 2.2 billion by 2020. The ecosystem will most likely innovate and specialize using automation, blockchain and artificial intelligence.
Xpedize enables suppliers to unlock their trapped liquidity while also helping the buyers have a direct impact on their operating margin with the flexibility of using internal cash or plugging in external financiers. The addition of MonetaGo's Network further secures this financing process and reduces the risk to all parties involved which, translates into better financing rates for everyone.
As more innovative companies come together to solve everyday problems, the fin-tech ecosystem in India is paving novel ways to mitigate fraud. The same trend is expected to reflect with larger institutions in the coming time too.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:07 IST

MNRE refutes reports expressing doubt on India's renewable energy target

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Thursday denied reports citing rating agency Crisil's findings that India may fall short of its renewable energy target of 1.75 lakh megawatt by 2022.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:29 IST

RBI rejects Indiabulls-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger plan

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Oct 10 (ANI): The proposed merger of private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with home financier Indiabulls Housing Finance has failed to get approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:51 IST

India's weaker growth outlook dampens prospects for fiscal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): India is experiencing a pronounced slowdown in economic growth which Moody's Investors Service has assessed to be partly related to long-lasting factors.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:26 IST

Stocks trade lower in narrow range, banking and metal stocks suffer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices moved in a narrow range during early hours on Thursday as investors seemed to be cautious ahead of Q2 corporate earning announcements.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:24 IST

Atharva IVF crossed figures of over a live 1000 test tube babies

Nasik (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Changing lifestyles, stressful work and personal environment, increased consumption of alcohol, tobacco and rising levels of obesity, among other factors, are leading to a drastic rise in infertility cases across the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:22 IST

Banking, Financial Services top enterprises looking for AI,...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, the global Conversational AI technology company, and Opus Research, a diversified advisory and analysis firm, today announced findings from a just-released 'state-of-speech analytics' report, which sheds light on key topics that w

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:21 IST

Herbalife Nutrition Goes Hi-Tech, Introduces Auto Attendant

New Delhi [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Herbalife Nutrition the global leader in nutrition, today unveiled the new Auto Attendant technology to automate and better manage customer orders in DLF South Court, Saket, New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:20 IST

TMT Law Practice goes double edged ropes in 2 more partners for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TMT Law Practice has seen a new head start through the beginning of this financial year wherein diversifying into new service domains and industry sector practices had been on the agenda apart from adding new key talent to the firm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:18 IST

CP PLUS to augment its Make in India capacity to Heighten Export

New Delhi [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): CP PLUS, a global leader in advanced security surveillance systems and solutions, intends to boost the export of indigenously made products.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:09 IST

Kesarwala brings in corporate gifting with healthier options

New Delhi [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): From home made chocolates and office stationery to customized sweets, the recent years have seen a remarkable growth in the space of corporate gifting.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:08 IST

Kantar and Frrole announce launch of 'TGI Social+', a...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kantar, the world's leading data, insights and consulting company, has partnered with Frrole to roll out TGI Social+, a comprehensive offer which will bring together rich consumer profiles from TGI embedded with social media analytics to pr

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:44 IST

IIM Bangalore to launch Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship programme

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Wednesday signed a pact with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to launch Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF) programme to foster strong skill and development outcomes in district economies

Read More
iocl