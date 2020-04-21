Support from governments essential to protect jobs, preserve aviation industry: ITF and IATA

Geneva/London, April 21 (ANI): The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have called for support from governments to the aviation industry, to protect jobs and ensure that air services can be maintained.

The economic situation facing the aviation industry is severe. Air passenger demand is down 80 per cent. Airlines are facing a liquidity crisis which threatens the viability of 25 million jobs directly and indirectly dependent upon aviation, including jobs in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

In a joint statement, ITF and IATA called for governments to ensure that the protection of health workers caring for those with COVID-19 is prioritised.

There should be careful coordination between each other and with industry to ensure harmonised and effective action to protect the safety of passengers and crew. The governments must provide immediate financial and regulatory support for airlines to maintain the sustainability of terms and conditions for air transport workers.

The industry needs assistance to restart quickly by adapting regulations and lifting travel restrictions in a predictable and efficient manner.

IATA and ITF also noted the aviation industry's contribution to helping alleviate the COVID-19 crisis by keeping supply chains open and repatriating citizens. Aviation professionals are also volunteering on the front line to assist medical services in the fight against COVID-19.

"Airlines are facing the most critical period in the history of commercial aviation. Some governments have stepped in to help, and we thank them. But much, much more is needed," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac in a statement.

"Direct financial support is essential to maintain jobs and ensure airlines can remain viable businesses. And when the world is ready to start travelling again, the global economy will need aviation at its best to help restore connectivity, tourism and global supply chains. That will require a harmonised approach with industry, workers and governments working together," he said.

ITF's General Secretary Stephen Cotton said it is crucial that governments understand the importance of the aviation industry in rebuilding the global economy and support the industry.

"Bold decisions are required to invest in the future of airlines and protect the jobs and livelihoods of the transport workers who will lead the economic recovery when COVID-19 has been contained," he said.

"Workers and the industry have joined forces, we invite more governments to join us in a coordinated approach to keep the industry and its essential supply chains moving," said Cotton.(ANI)

