Surat airport basks in the celebrations of Independence Day by the Airport Authority of India and IDT Surat

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:34 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India] August 16(ANI): Over the past few years, the Surat airport has reached amazing heights.
With the commemoration of the flights to Sharjah, the Surat airport has now become the pride of Surat.
The AAI (Airport Authority of India) and IDT (Institute of Design and Technology) enthusiastically celebrated the 73rd Independence Day, making it one of the most memorable ones for the Surat International Airport.
On this occasion, the director of AAI, Sanjaya Kumar Panigrahi, apprised every one of the activities of the Surat Airport.
To adorn and glorify this event even more, IDT also organised numerous cultural programs. The event commenced with the flag hoisting by Sanjaya Kumar Panigrahi and the singing of the National Anthem. This was followed by a band performance by the UDAAN Band and a mesmerizing dance performance by the students of TAPREZ Dance Academy. Thereafter, Siddhi and group executed a spellbinding dance performance.
IDT students, through their performance, gave the message of keeping the Surat airport clean and maintaining its beauty. They also acknowledged the fact of Surat getting its own very first international flight this very year.
To conclude the event, the chairman of IDT group, Ashok Kumar Goyal, thanked the Airport Authority of India and hoped that IDT students keep on getting such opportunities so that they can work even harder to take the pride, dignity, and honour of Surat to new unimaginable platforms.
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:59 IST

