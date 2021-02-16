Surat pays tribute to the brave Martyrs of Pulwama

Surat (Gujarat) [India] February 16 (ANI/PNN): In the second year of the Pulwama terror attack, a program to pay homage to the martyrs was organized by the Hearts at Work Foundation of Surat and Greenman Viral Desai.

The first Pulwama monument is located at the country's number one Green Udhna junction station. So many eminent personalities of Surat city gathered to pay homage to the soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack.

In addition, monuments of 'I Love Green Udhna Station' prepared by Hearts at Work Foundation were unveiled at Udhna Junction Station. The Heart at Work Foundation also honored the founding members of two organizations in Surat, 'Jai Jawan Nagarik Samiti Surat' and 'Maruti Veer Jawan Trust' for their commendable work for the martyrs and soldiers of the country.



Kanjibhai Bhalala of Jai Jawan Citizens Committee and Nanubhai Savlia of Maruti Veer Jawan Trust were specially present. The event was attended by NJ Group and NJ Charitable Trust founder and well-known industrialist Niraj Choksi as well as Bharatbhai Shah of Chhayado as guests.

Commenting on the occasion, Greenman Viral Desai said, "Udhna station is now known as the number one green Udhna station in the country. While the country's first and only Pulwama Martyrs' Memorial is located at this green station, it is the responsibility of the citizens of Surat to remember our soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack on this day and to give due respect to their martyrdom. Surat is now known not only for its textiles, diamonds or food, but also for the country's number one Green Udhna station as well as for the Pulwama monument designed with the environment in mind.

So the special guest of the function, Nirajbhai Choksi, said, "The idea of linking the environment with the soldiers is commendable. With this idea, concrete work can be done in the field of environmental protection."

It may be mentioned that the Pulwama Martyr's Memorial near Udhna station has a plaque with the names of the martyred soldiers, and several large trees have also been planted in a row in the names of all the martyred soldiers.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

