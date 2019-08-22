Surati singer JagdishItaliya touches musical milestone, garners over 50 lakh views on YouTube

Surat (Gujarat) [India] August 20 (ANI): JagdishItaliya is well known as 'Ultra Cyclist' and 'educationalist' amongst citizen of diamond city of Surat, however, he is also famous as 'Surati Singer' among thousands of people.

Gujarati song 'Tari Ankh no Afini' sung by Surat based singer JagdishItaliya has been viewed by over five million people across the world on YouTube. In 2015, when JagdishItaliya recomposed this song and uploaded on YouTube, he had no idea that it would be viewed and cherished by over five million people to make it a mega success.

According to social media and YouTube data, the Gujarati song 'Tari Ankh no Afini' is immensely popular. And, like JagdishItaliya, this song has been sung by many singers, so far. It has been uploaded on the YouTube and other platforms. But, among all these singers, the song sung by JagdishItaliya of Surat has been viewed the most to make it a sort of achievement.

"I uploaded it, just like heavy downpour, I am receiving views of people on the song. I had never imagined that my song will get viewership of five million people. Many listeners from across the globe in their comments and compliments said that the song is so sweet that we love to listen it repeatedly", said JagdishItaliya.

JagdishItaliya stated that he had sung the song with an intention to dedicate it to his better half, Ajitaitaliya, which has now reached to every nook and corner of the world. It is a great pleasure for me.

A brief history of the song 'Tari Ankh no Afini':

The song was originally made 69 years ago, in 1950. It was written by Venibhai Purohit and music was given by Ajitbhai Merchant. It was originally sung by Dilipbhai Dholakia.

