Surendra S Attra - Music in the times of COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Surendra Singh Attra, a renowned violinist and a music director released the song "Tu Jaane Na" on his YouTube Channel, Original Melody Music.

The song was digitally shot, keeping in mind the social distancing norms, through the Zoom app. He was ably assisted by his team of Arjun Singh, the music track programmer, Vishnu Pasi, video editor and singer Debariya Banerjee. He will continue with the same technical team and will be recording songs with more singers like Ar. Pratiksha Porwal, Abhishek Seth and Sujit Shankar.

He is also desirous of recording a song with Abhilasha Chellam who was the first runner up of the SAREGAMAPA 2010 edition. His earlier songs with Abhilasha Chellam, has received over three million views.

A week of digital riyaaz (practise) and collaboration helped the song "Tu Jaane Na" see the light of the day and is now hosted on Original Music Melody's YouTube channel which has over a lakh subscribers. The song features Debopriya Banerjee as the lead singer.

A family housie session on zoom inspired the maestro to record a complete song digitally. One of the key challenges was his team members were located in different cities- Gujarat, Varanasi and Mumbai and there were internet bandwidth issues. After hours of collaboration and team effort the song was shot in straight 30 minutes.

Surendra Singh fondly remembers the beautiful symphony where over 150 musicians collaborated to shoot one live song which is somehow lost in the new-age music industry eco-system. Globally people have loved melodious Indian songs, irrespective of the mode of recording.



He strongly believes that one has to be in sync with the latest technologies and at the same time compose good melodies. Surendra Singh, says that it's his music which has kept him energized.

