Sushil Modi replaces FM Nirmala Sitharaman as head of GoM on IGST

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi has replaced Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the head of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) according to the GST Council.

Inadvertently Sitharaman was mentioned as the chairperson of the ministerial panel set up to discuss issues relating to IGST after she met on December 4 with finance ministers of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and deputy chief ministers of Delhi and Puducherry, the Council said on Tuesday in a statement.

Since the Union Finance Minister is also the chairperson of the GST Council, she could not have headed the GoM panel, the Council said. A report of the recommendations of the GoM that will deliberate on the issues of IGST will be submitted to the Finance Minister in her capacity as the chairperson of the GST council.

A modification was made on Tuesday to the constitution of GoM on IGST making Sushil Modi its convener.

The finance ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Puducherry, and Madhya Pradesh and representatives of the governments of Kerala, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and West Bengal met with Sitharaman on December 4 to discuss GST compensation. (ANI)