Suspense ends as Bhuvan Bam-Ashish Chanchlani starrer film releases VMateAsliHolibaaz

New Delhi [India] March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The wait is finally over for the fans of Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani, as the special Holi film starring India's top YouTubers #VMateAsliHolibaaz has been released on trending short video platform VMate.

In the run to the release, the first look and the trailer of the film had garnered massive response on various social media platforms. The prospect of watching the two YouTube sensations act together for the first time added to the excitement of the fans.

Users can log on to VMate and add flavour to their Holi celebrations by watching the movie, which is a laugh riot. To watch the movie, users can log on to the VMate app or browse through s.vmate.com/qVvJbbMnEm.

The film depicts the tryst of Bhuvan and Ashish in their bid to emerge as the 'Asli Holibaaz'. The fun dose has been doubled with Ashish essaying a double. Bhuvan on his part has also brilliantly carried forward the hue and characteristic of his popular YouTube videos.

The viewers must also watch out for Bhuvan playing popular some of his popular "YouTube friends" such as Sameer.

In the film, while Ashish is annoyed by his father, Bhuvan is upset over not getting a perfect partner for #VMateAsliHolibaaz contest. Their encounter happens when both walk out of their homes in anger and bump into each other. What follows is a hilarious banter between the two.

Some popular VMate creators have also been cast in the movie, who has acted alongside the YouTubers and succeeded in tickling your funny bones.

VMate has also been simultaneously running a contest wherein fan of the performers can vote for who they consider the #VMateAsliHolibaaz. It witnessed a neck-and-neck competition between the two, but Bhuvan appeared to maintain a brisk lead over Ashish.

"We have had a great on as well as off-screen chemistry. Ashish is my closest friend in the YouTube community and hence working with him was a delight. We are positive about the response to the movie considering that we are performing together for the first time", said Ashish, Bhuvan when asked about the experience of working.

"We both mutually agreed for the movie when VMate came to us. The main reason was that the script allowed us to remain in our own comfort and zone. I am sure the fans will receive our latest offering wholeheartedly", said Ashish, while sharing his excitement for the movie.

On the occasion of the movie release, VMate Associate Director Nisha Pokhriyal mentioned that there could not have been a better time than Holi to bring the two YouTubers together.

"We were committed to offering something special to our users this Holi and thus evolved the idea of a movie with India's best YouTubers. The making and production of the film have been a fun ride and we are sure the viewers would get the same pleasure when they watch it", said Nisha Pokhriyal.

#VMateAsliHolibaaz the movie is a unique content offering by the trending short video platform. The movie follows the release of a special Holi song, featuring dancing sensation Sapna Chaudhary, which has already gone viral on VMate as well as other social media platforms. The whole package has been well received by the audience and provides a framework for many similar projects in the future.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

