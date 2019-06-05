Dalmia Bharat Group
Dalmia Bharat Group

Sustainability - a way of life at Dalmia Bharat Group

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 18:33 IST

New Delhi [India] June 5(ANI/BusinessWire India): Sustainability has always been a way of life at Dalmia Bharat Group, and the company is globally ranked No 1 by CDP for business readiness to a low carbon transition. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited has adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its own capacity to ensure the faster realization of SDGs near our manufacturing locations.
In line with the SDG's Dalmia Bharat Group is committed to green manufacturing and ensures minimum impact on environment right from procurement of the raw material, to manufacturing process and to the production of the final product.
"Visualisation of the future and taking bold commitments has been our core strength. We have been leading the sustainability dialogue for over two decades. We take pride in being industry stalwarts for developing products that minimize carbon impact on the environment and are conducive for the society at large. These initiatives have enabled us to create a benchmark and position for Dalmia Bharat Cement as the only cement company globally to have the lowest carbon footprint. On this World Environment Day, we further commit ourselves to realize our vision to become five-times Water Positive by 2020 and Carbon Negative by 2040", said Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.
"Additionally, the company is planning to build green energy projects of 40 MW, under fossil-free electricity initiative. DBG is also a signatory to the WBCSD WASH at the Workplace Pledge which ensures that all our employees have access to high standards of Safe Water, Sanitation and Hygiene at the Workplace,'' he added.
The climate group estimates that if 100 companies double their energy productivity by 2030- such as what Dalmia Bharat Cement has committed to do - over 170 million metric tons of emissions could be avoided cumulatively, equivalent to taking 37 million cars off the road for a year. Today, Dalmia Bharat Group is three times water positive and has created more than 3 million cubic meter water harvesting capacity through the Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF) initiatives in our plants. The Group has achieved the lowest carbon footprint in the cement world.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

