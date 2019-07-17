Suzlon has presence in 18 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Americas
Suzlon has presence in 18 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Americas

Suzlon defaults on $172 million bonds, may offload stake

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:13 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has failed to pay the principal amount of 172 million dollars for outstanding bonds which was due on Tuesday.
The outstanding payment was part of a total bond issuance of 546.91 million dollars.
"The company is working on a holistic solution for its debt and continues to be in discussion with various stakeholders in relation to its outstanding debt, including the bonds," Suzlon informed stock exchanges in regulatory filings.
Reports say Suzlon has been in talks with investors like Brookfield for a stake sale. In 2015, pharma billionaire Dilip Shanghvi invested Rs 1,800 crore in Suzlon for a 23 per cent stake and hoped to turn around the company.
When Suzlon defaulted on a repayment of 221 million dollars in October 2012, it was India's biggest bond default till then. In 2014, the company restructured 485 million dollars worth of bonds which were initially due for repayment between 2012 and 2016.
These were valued at 547 million dollars  at the time. The 172 million dollars foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) default on Tuesday was for the last tranche of the 547 million dollars. Of the total FCCBs of 547 million dollars, the company had converted 375 million dollars into equity by 2018.
For 2018-2019, Suzlon company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1,527 crore and debt of Rs 9,624 crore. Care Ratings assigned a default measure for the company in April this year.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:24 IST

Nifty crosses 11,690 mark, Yes Bank gains over 2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Equities traded with a positive bias during early hours on Wednesday as investors waited for fresh indications from India Inc on Q1 corporate results.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:58 IST

Headstream Technologies bags International Achievers Award for...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Headstream Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based technology startup, has bagged the Leading Emerging Indian Company of the Year 2019 from the International Achievers Conference, a not-for-profit forum that works for the promotion of Indian businesse

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:57 IST

Fiinovation partners with leading automotive Tyre manufacturer...

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) partnered with a leading automotive tyre, tubes manufacturer, recently for the evaluation of its three CSR projects running in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:56 IST

TECNO PHANTOM 9 Debuts on Flipkart at Rs 14999

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Following the successful launch of the flagship 'PHANTOM 9' by TECNO, the global premium smart phone brand, TECNO Phantom 9 will go live for sale on Flipkart starting July 17th, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:43 IST

Panagariya disapproves Budget proposal to tax super-rich, bats...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Former Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya on Tuesday said that India must encourage wealth creation by lowering income tax rates and surcharge if it aspires to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:08 IST

Missa More - India's Instagram Fashion Store

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): As rightly said, "Don't wait for the opportunity, create it" - this wonderful duo is living up to this quoted line.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:08 IST

Indian CFOs plan to increase spend to support topline growth in...

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Senior finance executives remain optimistic about the economy, the outlook for their companies and their investments for the future, according to the 2019 Global Business and Spending Outlook, a survey released by American Express and Institutional Investor Th

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:06 IST

AMG Corporation unveils new identity of its flagship brand Premier Plus

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): After a decade of operations, AMG Corporation has revamped the logo of its flagship brand Premier Plus to consolidate and grow its position in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:41 IST

Sensex closes above 39,000 mark, Yes Bank gains 14 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Equity traded with a positive bias on Tuesday as investors shrugged off trade data release a day earlier while hoping for an additional interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) next month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:17 IST

HDFC AMC Q1 FY20 net profit up 42 pc at Rs 291.7 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) said on Tuesday its net profit jumped 42 per cent to Rs 291.7 crore during April to June (Q1) of financial year 2019-20 on year-on-year basis.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:56 IST

Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd. announces corporate agency tie-up...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's leading private sector general insurance company and Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., announced the tie-up for the distribution of HDFC ERGO's range of non-life insurance offerings for the customers of the

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:54 IST

TNV Films releases poster of Shinaakht directed by Pragyesh Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Renowned writer and Director Pragyesh Singh recently completed his film Shinaakht which is based on the story line of Circumcision and launched its First poster in Lucknow.

Read More
iocl