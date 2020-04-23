Svatantra Microfin India's best workplaces in BFSI category

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Svatantra Microfin Private Limited, a microfinance institution is recognised as India's top 25 'best places to work in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Sector) Category' by the esteemed Great Place to Work® Institution.

A recognition that benchmarks Svatantra's people practices as one of the best in the microfinance sector as well as across BFSI space in India.

The certification highlights Svatantra's employee satisfaction in areas, such as personal and professional development, workplace satisfaction, and overall team effectiveness.

The recognition views that organization's work environment boosted employees' overall development in their career goal, with an equal emphasis on work-life balance. The robust and all-inclusive employee programs and policies advocate a sense of pride and belonging to the brand. Above all, it encourages collaboration and to work as one unit.

"Svatantra's journey began with a vision to make women in rural areas self-sustainable. The Microfinance segment is a challenging client servicing space and thus requires a great amount of dedication, integrity and teamwork. Our employee-centric policies and practices have helped us build a nationally recognised, award-winning, trusted brand," said Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Svatantra Microfin, Chairperson Svatantra Micro Housing Finance Corporation Limited and Co-Chairman of ASSOCHAM Microfinance, while thanking Great Places to Work (GPTW).

"I was aware from the very start that we need a passionate, driven team with a sound value system, and I still remember interviewing and hiring each one of the core team. An empowered and enriched workforce is the backbone of a company's success framework. I feel proud of the immense work that has gone into making a winning work culture and Great Places to Work only reinforces my faith in our team and the company's purpose," added Birla.

Svatantra Microfin provided microloans to more than a million rural women entrepreneurs served by 3900 plus employees across 14 states, of which most of them are working in deep rural areas. As a responsible lender, the company also offers effective services like cashless Mediclaim, accident and content insurance to make its clients both financially included and self-sustained.

It is hard-work, but inclusive, culture and decision-making at Svatantra ensures that each employee has equal representation and this certification validates company's approach - of being a highly credible, respected and a fair work-place.

