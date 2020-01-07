Swami Mukundananda, JKYog Founder, launches global Life Transformation Challenge

New Delhi [India] Jan 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): The desire to become better is innate to all of us. We just need the right tools! If your New Year resolution is to realize your hidden potential, look no further. On January 1st, 2020, Swami Mukundananda launched a 21 Day international Life Transformation Challenge online on YouTube.

Swami Mukundananda is the Founder of JKYog, an alumnus of IIT and IIM, bestselling author, mind management expert, and life coach. Since its inception in 2009, JKYog has been successfully hosting yoga and meditation programs all over the USA and India. JKYog strives to help individuals and communities lead better lives through spiritual enrichment.

The Life Transformation Challenge he has created offers people worldwide the opportunity to blossom in their lives. Over 21 days, Swamiji shares 21 free tools to access our own inner power and greatness for a productive and meaningful life.

People across the world are already feeling the life-changing impact of this initiative. Thousands of Life Transformation Ambassadors, across the globe, are organizing both private and public group events to inspire other people to participate in the challenge. What is special about it is the depth at which it inspires participants to think about what constitutes real transformation and enables them to exert their efforts in that direction.

Where does transformation lie?

Before we begin the process of transformation to actualize our potential in life, it is important to have clarity about what sort of transformation is meaningful for us. We have been primed since childhood to value money, power, fame, beauty, accomplishments, and prestige as hallmarks of success and transformation.

"I think everybody should get rich and famous and do everything they ever dreamed of so they can see that it's not the answer", said Jim Carrey, the famous Hollywood Actor, and Comedian.

If someone who has accomplished so much in life can say this, it begs us to re-examine our own quest for fulfillment in life.

We spend our lives chasing external rewards at the expense of our physical health, mental peace, and relationships with others. We are stuck in a race to get more done faster, like machines in a factory- to get recognized as top performers at work and gather titles.

Success is measured by how cool our vacation was, what car we drive, what we earn, what social circles we are a part of and how many bedrooms our houses have. The desire to constantly look good has become a part of our social fabric.

In other words, if you are not becoming an entrepreneur or climbing seven mountain peaks or travelling to remote corners of the world, you have not really lived life. Social media is flooded with pictures of influencers highlighting "the good life" when the reality is that they are suffering from intense emotional pressure.

In the quest for looking good, we end up feeling not so good! Is it worth it?

Be Good, Do Good, Feel Good

JKYog Founder and bestselling author of 7 Mindsets for Success, Happiness and Fulfillment, Swami Mukundananda, gives us a golden mantra:

Strive sincerely to become good, not merely to be known as good.

How exactly can we go about becoming good? Do we need expensive degrees from a top tier school? Do we need special skills? Being good has nothing to do with how well-educated we are or what skills we cultivate.

While achieving external goals can certainly make us more disciplined - does it truly make us better people? Think about how you feel when someone gets promoted over you.

A tinge of jealousy? Are you becoming kinder, humbler, and more peaceful every day or are you constantly competing to win an imaginary prize? Is any achievement worth it, if it does not make you feel good on the inside?

"Success can never satisfy a person if it does not bestow peace of mind", said Swami Mukundananda, author of 7 Mindsets for Success, Happiness and Fulfillment.

To be good means to have certain unshakeable human values guide our attitudes, decisions. A good character leads to good deeds that lead to good feelings. True transformation consists of developing a solid character which develops a firm basis for reaching our potential with passage of time.

Keeping the right knowledge in mind

Developing the right values in life requires keeping the right knowledge in the mind.

The right knowledge will help us to develop the right beliefs about what sort of transformation will truly satisfy us. This in turn will help us to develop the right values and direct our thoughts and actions to effect that transformation. A transformed life is, therefore, simply the by-product of a transformed mind.

If we can harness our mind to do our bidding in accordance with the right knowledge, the powerful process of authentic inner transformation begins. The mind is simultaneously a terrible master, and a wonderful slave. Our success in life depends on our level of mental self-control - particularly the thoughts we choose to harbour.

When we elevate our thoughts and actions in accordance with the correct knowledge, our soul power that has been sleeping within, slowly starts getting awakened.

We start living life driven by our true nature - the soul - rather than an ego driven life full off anger, greed, hatred, envy, and sadness. By learning to become good, we start to feel good and automatically do well. This helps us realize our potential and unfold the divinity within us.

However, this begs the question - where can we get the right knowledge?

We are very fortunate to have an excellent opportunity to obtain this knowledge in the form of the Life Transformation Challenge with Swami Mukundananda.

Kick off this New Year 2020 the right way by discovering fulfillment within and without through the Life Transformation Challenge. When we transform ourselves, we gain the capacity to transform the world.

