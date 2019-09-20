Swami Mukundananda
Swami Mukundananda

Swami Mukundananda reveals 7 mindsets for success, happiness and fulfillment

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:26 IST

Dallas (Texas) [USA] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Swami Mukundananda, an international authority on mind management, has just published a new book mapping out the key formula to maximizing happiness and fulfillment in life.
Many authors have stressed the importance of positivity, but Mukundananda has gone a few steps further, mapping out the critical formula for a thriving healthy mind.
This new mind management book will become a trusted navigational tool for people of all ages to reset the course of their life in the right direction, heighten their success, elevate their happiness, and help them reach their full potential.
The 7 mindsets for success, happiness and fulfillment book reveals that the major breakthrough in life comes from a place we least expect. The author provides step by step clear and simple action items that carry the greatest transformative impact. By redirecting one's efforts and changing the focus away from the usual places, one can leverage effort for the best outcomes.
"When we are harassed or frustrated, it is natural to hold the circumstances around us responsible for the situation we are in", shared Mukundananda. He reminds readers that adversities continue to come one after the other in life. People presume that the elimination of adversities will bring success and happiness.
However, he explains that lasting success and happiness comes from understanding the internal workings of the mind. The mind need not feel like a struggle filled with racing thoughts and turbulent emotions, appearing devoid of any organized system. "This may be hard to believe", he said, "But successful people also experience failure almost as often as unsuccessful people do. The difference is that they improve from their experiences and grow", he added.
This book is truly an operating manual for the mind, something ostensibly missing from one's life journey. While the mind is quite complex, the author provides simple and easy to understand tools and techniques for harnessing the mind to thrive joyfully.
By identifying the 7 mindsets, the reader receives a clear roadmap for navigating the uncharted waters of managing the mind. The 7 mindsets provide a target to aim toward, a way to measure progress.
Is the mind the enemy or best friend? Many would say the mind drags them down and keeps them from reaching their full potential. 7 mindsets for success, happiness and fulfillment will totally change this perspective.
Regardless of how insurmountable problems may seem, the reader will gain invaluable insight and the much sought after key formula for a life of deep satisfaction, fulfillment, and happiness.
Swami Mukundananda, a graduate of IIT and IIM, applies his engineering and management background along with mastery of ancient yogic sciences to create a systematic approach to understanding the inner engineering of the mind.
He outlines easy to practice techniques to harness the mind's full potential. His humble and compassionate nature, as well as genuine deep-seated desire to help others shines through in his writing. Thousands of people from around the world, from all backgrounds, ages, and walks of life have been drawn to his highly energetic and inspirational teaching approach.
Mukundananda is also Founder of JKYog, a non-profit organization which operates a 100 per cent free hospital, provides education to the underprivileged, and conducts life transformation programs worldwide.
Be the first to read the book and benefit! Pre-ordering begins September 20th, 2019 on Amazon.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:39 IST

Celebration of world cinema - 2nd Pondicherry International Film...

Puducherry [India] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The second edition of Pondicherry International Film Festival (PIFF 2019) presented by Pickurflick is all set to enthrall the cinephiles of Puducherry from 23rd to 29th September 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:29 IST

Sensex jumps by over 1,200 points after Finance Minister...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Equity indices jumped on Friday morning after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced slashing of corporate tax for local and domestic manufacturing companies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:18 IST

Effective corporate tax rate after surcharge to be 25.17 pc: Sitharaman

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): To promote growth and investments in the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced to slash the corporate tax rates for domestic companies and stated that a new provision has been inserted in the Income Tax Act with effect from fisca

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:20 IST

Equity indices flat ahead of GST Council meet, media stocks dive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were largely flat during early hours on Friday as investors awaited the outcome of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's crucial meeting on whether or not to cut rates for automobile and tourism sectors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:44 IST

Boards of 10 PSBs accord in principle approval to their merger:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The boards of all ten banks whose merger was announced last month have accorded in-principle approval to the proposals, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:20 IST

Digitalseed rebrands itself as TTDigitals an upcoming digital...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): An imminent digital marketing agency of Pune, Digitalseed recently changed its name to TTDigitals and revamped its logo.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:54 IST

Speedcast, Nelco awarded remote communications contract for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Speedcast International, the world's largest provider of remote communication and IT solutions, and Nelco Ltd, a Tata Enterprise, have been awarded a contract to deliver satellite communications onboard a leading Indian cruise line catering to domestic and

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:43 IST

For all questions on diamonds, there is only one answer - FOREVERMARK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, has launched its latest consumer campaign #TrustForevermark to help all prospective buyers allay their doubts, fears and questions that arise when buying diamonds.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:35 IST

15th Finance Commission to visit Sikkim next week

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): The 15th Finance Commission is scheduled to visit the state of Sikkim from September 23 to 26, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:01 IST

NH Studioz to distribute Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam Worldwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai-based leading movie distributor NH Studioz today announced the distribution of upcoming movie Prasthanam worldwide.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:59 IST

GlobalKart launches World's most popular Eye Massager, 'BREO' in India

New Delhi [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): GlobalKart, the leaders in cross border and pioneers in bringing new age technovations to India, today announced the launch of BREO - ISEE4 Eye Massager, the world's favourite eye massager, a popular routine for tired eye and sleeplessness in countries like Un

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:59 IST

Huawei's Flagship Chipset - Kirin 990 to be available in India

New Delhi [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business group, India today announced that the Industry's first and only all-in-one flagship 5G Chipset, Kirin 990 series will be soon available in India.

Read More
iocl