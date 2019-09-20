Swami Mukundananda reveals 7 mindsets for success, happiness and fulfillment

Dallas (Texas) [USA] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Swami Mukundananda, an international authority on mind management, has just published a new book mapping out the key formula to maximizing happiness and fulfillment in life.

Many authors have stressed the importance of positivity, but Mukundananda has gone a few steps further, mapping out the critical formula for a thriving healthy mind.

This new mind management book will become a trusted navigational tool for people of all ages to reset the course of their life in the right direction, heighten their success, elevate their happiness, and help them reach their full potential.

The 7 mindsets for success, happiness and fulfillment book reveals that the major breakthrough in life comes from a place we least expect. The author provides step by step clear and simple action items that carry the greatest transformative impact. By redirecting one's efforts and changing the focus away from the usual places, one can leverage effort for the best outcomes.

"When we are harassed or frustrated, it is natural to hold the circumstances around us responsible for the situation we are in", shared Mukundananda. He reminds readers that adversities continue to come one after the other in life. People presume that the elimination of adversities will bring success and happiness.

However, he explains that lasting success and happiness comes from understanding the internal workings of the mind. The mind need not feel like a struggle filled with racing thoughts and turbulent emotions, appearing devoid of any organized system. "This may be hard to believe", he said, "But successful people also experience failure almost as often as unsuccessful people do. The difference is that they improve from their experiences and grow", he added.

This book is truly an operating manual for the mind, something ostensibly missing from one's life journey. While the mind is quite complex, the author provides simple and easy to understand tools and techniques for harnessing the mind to thrive joyfully.

By identifying the 7 mindsets, the reader receives a clear roadmap for navigating the uncharted waters of managing the mind. The 7 mindsets provide a target to aim toward, a way to measure progress.

Is the mind the enemy or best friend? Many would say the mind drags them down and keeps them from reaching their full potential. 7 mindsets for success, happiness and fulfillment will totally change this perspective.

Regardless of how insurmountable problems may seem, the reader will gain invaluable insight and the much sought after key formula for a life of deep satisfaction, fulfillment, and happiness.

Swami Mukundananda, a graduate of IIT and IIM, applies his engineering and management background along with mastery of ancient yogic sciences to create a systematic approach to understanding the inner engineering of the mind.

He outlines easy to practice techniques to harness the mind's full potential. His humble and compassionate nature, as well as genuine deep-seated desire to help others shines through in his writing. Thousands of people from around the world, from all backgrounds, ages, and walks of life have been drawn to his highly energetic and inspirational teaching approach.

Mukundananda is also Founder of JKYog, a non-profit organization which operates a 100 per cent free hospital, provides education to the underprivileged, and conducts life transformation programs worldwide.

