Swiggy starts home delivery of alcohol, services begin in Jharkhand

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): Leading on-demand delivery platform Swiggy has enabled online processing and home delivery of alcohol through the 'Wine Shops' category on the app.

The service went live in Ranchi on Thursday after obtaining necessary approvals from the Jharkhand government with other major cities in the state launching within a week.

Swiggy is also in advanced stages of discussions with multiple state governments to provide support with online processing and home delivery of alcohol which the company can immediately enable by leveraging its existing technology, logistics infrastructure and nationwide presence.

The platform connects consumers to over 1.6 lakh restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities across the country.

"Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, Swiggy has relentlessly worked to solve customer pain points and support local governments in every way possible," said Anuj Rathi, Vice President for Products Division.

"By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding, thereby promoting social distancing," he said in a statement. (ANI)

