About 7,500 reporting financial institutions are registered with the FTA
About 7,500 reporting financial institutions are registered with the FTA

Swiss bank accounts of Indians shared by Switzerland under AEOI mechanism

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:05 IST

Bern [Switzerland], Oct 7 (ANI): The Swiss Federal Tax Administration (FTA) said on Monday it has exchanged information on financial accounts with 75 countries including India.
The exchange took place within the framework of the global standard on automatic exchange of information (AEOI). Following the first exchange last year in which no technical problems were encountered, this year the AEOI involved a total of 75 countries.
With 63 of these countries, the exchange of information was reciprocal. In the case of 12 countries, Switzerland received information but did not provide any, either because those countries do not yet meet the international requirements on confidentiality and data security or because they chose not to receive data.
About 7,500 reporting financial institutions (banks, trusts, and insurers) are currently registered with the FTA. These institutions collected the data and transferred it to the FTA.
The FTA sent information on around 3.1 million financial accounts to the partner states and received information on around 2.4 million from them. The largest exchange was with Germany (in both directions) as was the case in the previous year. The FTA cannot provide any information on the amount of financial assets.
Switzerland has committed itself to adopting the global standard for the international automatic exchange of information in tax matters. The legal basis for the implementation of the AEOI in Switzerland came into force on January 1, 2017.
Identification, account and financial information are exchanged including name, address, state of residence and tax identification number as well as information concerning the reporting financial institution, account balance, and capital income.
The exchanged information allows the cantonal tax authorities to verify whether taxpayers have correctly declared their financial accounts abroad in their tax returns.
Next year, Switzerland's network of AEOI partner states will expand further to nearly 90 countries. The OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes reviews the implementation of AEOI. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:39 IST

Sensex drops by 141 points, pharma stocks nosedive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Equities wiped out early gains on Monday as selling pressure in the closing hour weighed in across the board.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:09 IST

Nippon Life Insurance announces integration of erstwhile...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Nippon Life Insurance Company on Monday announced the integration of Nippon India Mutual Fund (erstwhile Reliance Mutual Fund) into its global unified asset management fold by becoming the single largest shareholder in the company.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 15:32 IST

JSW Energy in talks to acquire GMR Kamalanga Energy

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Oct 7 (ANI): JSW Energy led by billionaire industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Monday reported entering into exclusive discussions with GMR Energy Limited for a potential acquisition of its subsidiary GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 15:05 IST

Stay updated about personal loan fees and charges to ensure...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the onset of the joyous season, markets and e-commerce stores are offering a wide range of discounts.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:45 IST

SBI launches debit card EMI on PoS loans for consumer durables

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): State Bank of India on Monday launched a debit card EMI facility under which consumers can opt for a monthly instalment tenure of 6 to 18 months.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:25 IST

Parallel Wireless helps to deliver on Vodafone's OpenRAN Vision...

Nashua [USA] October 07(ANI/NewsVoir): Parallel Wireless, Inc, the leading US - based OpenRAN company delivering the world's only software-defined end-to-end OpenRAN solution for coverage and capacity, today announced that Vodafone, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, deploye

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:23 IST

NFL records 27 lakh tonnes of sales in Apr to Sep kharif season

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL) has clocked fertiliser sales of 27 lakh tonnes during the kharif season (April to September), marking 25 per cent growth in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:34 IST

Asian Paints Sharad Shamman celebrates Durga Puja this season...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): The most anticipated festival of Kolkata, Durga Puja is here and Asian Paints Sharad Shamman, the defining voice in Durga Pujo awards in Kolkata, is all set to up the excitement of the festival this season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:41 IST

JSPL's sales rise by 10 pc, production up by 16 pc in Q2 FY20

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Naveen Jindal-promoted Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Monday that it registered 16 per cent rise in production during second quarter (July to September) of the current financial year to 1.58 million tonnes in domestic operations with sales increasing by 10 pe

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:08 IST

Yes Bank files complaint with Mumbai Police, Cyber Cell against...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Yes Bank has lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police and Cyber Cell against the dissemination of fake news and spread of rumours about the bank's financial health on social media platforms.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:37 IST

US FDA issues warning letter for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued a warning letter to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for breach of norms at its facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:04 IST

Walmart pilots blockchain traceability project for seafood from India

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Walmart Inc is piloting blockchain technology for end-to-end traceability of shrimp sourced from Andhra Pradesh and shipped to select Sam's Club locations in the United States.

Read More
iocl