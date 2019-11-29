Swiss firm Zurich Airport selected as concessionaire to build Jewar airport

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Zurich Airport International AG was on Friday selected as the concessionaire for developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

The Switzerland-headquartered company made the highest per-passenger bid for the airport, outbidding competitors like Delhi International Airport Ltd, Adani Enterprises and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd, said Shailendra Bhatia of the project's nodal office.

Anchorage offered Rs 205 of premium per passenger, Delhi International Airport Rs 351, Adani Enterprises Rs 360 Zurich Airport Rs 400.97.

"Zurich Airport International AG has made the highest bid for developing the Jewar airport and has been selected as the concessionaire for the airport," said Bhatia.

Its financial bid will be put up before the Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee on December 2.

Jewar Airport or the Noida International Greenfield Airport will come up in the 5,000-hectare area when fully constructed and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, Nodal Officer for the Project, said Bhatia.

A global tender was floated to hire a developer for the proposed airport on May 30 by the Noida International Airport Ltd, an agency floated by the Uttar Pradesh government for managing the project in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The first phase of the airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares and cost Rs 4,588 crore. It is expected to be completed by 2023. (ANI)

