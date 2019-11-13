Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) hosts the 3rd edition of HR conclave in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 12(ANI/Digpu): Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), the flagship business school of Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, hosted its 3rd edition of HR conclave in Mumbai.

Started in 2017, the HR Conclave is an annual confluence that brings together coveted leaders from myriad fields to deliberate, discuss and disseminate knowledge that can further initiate a conversation on the ever-evolving infrastructure of human resources.

With its previous two editions celebrating a phenomenal response, this year's edition of the HR Conclave hosted a plethora of senior leaders whose invaluable contributions have shaped the face of HR in the country.

"We've been hosting the HR Conclave for the past three years. First year it was in Pune, the second in Mumbai and this year once again, in Mumbai. This year we're hosting the theme of Embracing Agile HR. The motive for this theme comes from an article published in Harvard Business Review in its May 2016 issue titled - 'Embracing Agile' which gives insights on how agility can benefit organizations. This article gives examples of several companies who have successfully embraced agility in every aspect of a business. Looking at this, we wanted to get views on how agility could bring a positive shift if it is applied to HR," said Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, director of Symbiosis International University while kick-starting this year's conclave with the theme 'Embracing Agile HR - Responding to Disruptive trends'.

The conclave saw three keynote addresses on Augmenting Human Capabilities in the Age of Artificial Intelligence and Balancing HR and Technology: Gearing up for the Future from Anita Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Yes Bank and Amit Malik, Chief People, Operations and Customer Services Officer, Aviva Life Insurance India Ltd respectively, and an ending keynote by Subhankar Roy Chowdhury, CHRO, Lenovo all of them being a part of the illustrious SIBM alumnus.

The conclave also had two panel discussions on best people practices to create competitive business and building an agile organization through Agile HR with a multitude of industry professionals expressing their opinions and insights. Through discussions, the conclave focused on how the future value lies at the intersection of humans and intelligent machines, with great impetus laid out on the five T's of human-machine collaboration - teams, tasks, talent, technology and trust.

The first panel discussion was moderated by Amit Chincholikar, Global CHRO , Tata Global Beverages. The panel comprised of illustrious alumni including Navneet Prasad, Executive Director - HR, KPMG; Ranjit Jose, Head HR, Diageo Business Services India and Binu John, General Manager - HR, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting.

The second panel discussion was moderated by Ankit Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Dare2Compete.

ArvindUrsetay, Director - Talent and Rewards, Willis Towers Watson; Amit Jain, Associate Vice President - HR, PeopleStrong; KunjSanghvi, Co-founder, InsideIIM and Rajesh S Manik, Director-HR, Deloitte, constituted the second panel. The conclave was indeed a confluence of ideas and insights which added great value to our participants and audience.

With thorough management of the conclave by the Student Council of SIBM, wherein the core committee of 10 students looked into every aspect of planning, designing, organizing and executing, the HR Conclave 3.0 overshadowed the success and response of the previous editions, making it an unmissable confluence for HR students and professionals alike.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

