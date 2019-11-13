SIBM Mumbai
SIBM Mumbai

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) hosts the 3rd edition of HR conclave in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:56 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 12(ANI/Digpu): Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), the flagship business school of Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, hosted its 3rd edition of HR conclave in Mumbai.
Started in 2017, the HR Conclave is an annual confluence that brings together coveted leaders from myriad fields to deliberate, discuss and disseminate knowledge that can further initiate a conversation on the ever-evolving infrastructure of human resources.
With its previous two editions celebrating a phenomenal response, this year's edition of the HR Conclave hosted a plethora of senior leaders whose invaluable contributions have shaped the face of HR in the country.
"We've been hosting the HR Conclave for the past three years. First year it was in Pune, the second in Mumbai and this year once again, in Mumbai. This year we're hosting the theme of Embracing Agile HR. The motive for this theme comes from an article published in Harvard Business Review in its May 2016 issue titled - 'Embracing Agile' which gives insights on how agility can benefit organizations. This article gives examples of several companies who have successfully embraced agility in every aspect of a business. Looking at this, we wanted to get views on how agility could bring a positive shift if it is applied to HR," said Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, director of Symbiosis International University while kick-starting this year's conclave with the theme 'Embracing Agile HR - Responding to Disruptive trends'.
The conclave saw three keynote addresses on Augmenting Human Capabilities in the Age of Artificial Intelligence and Balancing HR and Technology: Gearing up for the Future from Anita Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Yes Bank and Amit Malik, Chief People, Operations and Customer Services Officer, Aviva Life Insurance India Ltd respectively, and an ending keynote by Subhankar Roy Chowdhury, CHRO, Lenovo all of them being a part of the illustrious SIBM alumnus.
The conclave also had two panel discussions on best people practices to create competitive business and building an agile organization through Agile HR with a multitude of industry professionals expressing their opinions and insights. Through discussions, the conclave focused on how the future value lies at the intersection of humans and intelligent machines, with great impetus laid out on the five T's of human-machine collaboration - teams, tasks, talent, technology and trust.
The first panel discussion was moderated by Amit Chincholikar, Global CHRO , Tata Global Beverages. The panel comprised of illustrious alumni including Navneet Prasad, Executive Director - HR, KPMG; Ranjit Jose, Head HR, Diageo Business Services India and Binu John, General Manager - HR, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting.
The second panel discussion was moderated by Ankit Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Dare2Compete.
ArvindUrsetay, Director - Talent and Rewards, Willis Towers Watson; Amit Jain, Associate Vice President - HR, PeopleStrong; KunjSanghvi, Co-founder, InsideIIM and Rajesh S Manik, Director-HR, Deloitte, constituted the second panel. The conclave was indeed a confluence of ideas and insights which added great value to our participants and audience.
With thorough management of the conclave by the Student Council of SIBM, wherein the core committee of 10 students looked into every aspect of planning, designing, organizing and executing, the HR Conclave 3.0 overshadowed the success and response of the previous editions, making it an unmissable confluence for HR students and professionals alike.
This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:29 IST

Technology can make ageing a silver dividend for Asia's economies: ADB

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 13 (ANI): Ageing populations can be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt technology policies that improve elderly people's health, extend skills and working lives, and facilitate job matching, according to a new report from the Asian Development Ba

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:49 IST

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Bajaj Finance Ltd has raised Rs 8,500 crore by issuing over 2.17 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 3,900 per equity share to qualified institutional buyers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:23 IST

Equity indices flat in early trade, Britannia gains by over 5 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped with global investors doubting that the US-China trade deal will be signed anytime soon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:57 IST

Tyco holds first regional strategic partners meet

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Tyco, a global leader in security solutions and a business unit of Johnson Controls, recently concluded its biggest annual partner meet of all time, Converge 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:31 IST

NABARD seeks credit disbursal from banks on monthly basis

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): To avoid situations like the PMC Bank scam, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has directed cooperative and regional rural banks to submit information about their credit disbursal every month.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:18 IST

Adani Enterprises consolidated H1 EBIDTA up 39 pc to Rs 1,436 crore

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday its consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) for the first half of current fiscal year increased by 39 per cent to Rs 1,436 crore versus Rs 1,036 crore in H1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:47 IST

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts 14 pc growth in Q2 sales

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail on Tuesday posted 14 per cent growth in sales to Rs 2,297 crore during the second fiscal quarter accompanied by 10 per cent growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to Rs 177 crore this y

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:05 IST

TCS declares winners of India's first AI contest for engineering students

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday announced winners of the first edition of HumAIn, a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (Al) contest for engineering students across lndia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 15:27 IST

Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation bestowed with Economic...

New Delhi [India] Nov 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, Chief Executive Officer, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) was honoured with 'Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2019 Award' at the 4th edition of The Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave held in Singapor

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 15:02 IST

JB Chemicals and Pharma reports Q2 net profit at Rs 94 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday reported 82 per cent jump in its profit after tax during the second quarter at Rs 94 crore from Rs 51 crore in Q2 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:11 IST

Get Bridge Money for your big purchases with a Bajaj Finserv...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Buying your dream luxury car or a home are milestones you look forward to achieving.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:05 IST

Buzzmeeh Forays into retail business, plans to open 100 retail...

New Delhi [India] Nov 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Buzzmeeh, an onsite mobile repairing company providing on-location mobile repair service are expanding towards the franchise model of retail business.

Read More
iocl