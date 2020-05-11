Symbiosis redesigns entrance test, applicants to appear from home

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/ Digpu): In a bid to ensure the safety of applicants amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU] recently announced to go online with its upcoming Symbiosis Entrance Test, popularly known as the SET exam along with its entire admission process. The University also announced the extension of the registration date till May 20, 2020. The exam will be conducted on May 31 and will be an online proctored test.

"In these tough times, supporting the potential applicants in their pursuit to achieve goals while also ensuring their safety has been our highest priority. As the unprecedented crisis evolved along with the upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the University decided on transitioning to an online method of conducting the SET exam and extending the registration dates. Leveraging technology in these disrupting times has helped us reimagine the entire process" said a senior functionary of Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The online mode of examination will continue to maintain its standard of offering a valid assessment with critical security protocol required for an online environment. With the changed mode of exam from a computer-based test to an online test, the test format has been redesigned and the time duration has been shortened to a 2-hour test. The SET / SLAT test will now comprise two sections. The first section will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) for a duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The second section will be based on essay type questions for a duration of 30 minutes. The second section will only be evaluated if the applicant has been shortlisted for further admission process. While the test structure remains the same, the two sections will assess the applicants' analytical as well as written ability. The SITEEE test will continue to have MCQs only. A mock test will be organized on May 24 which will help the applicants to get accustomed and give a clear understanding of the online test.

While the applicants take the test from their home computer, a remote proctor will be monitoring to prevent malpractices. Applicants will need to have a web camera and internet connectivity in order to take the test. The test timing remains the same and will be conducted in two slots, the morning session, will take place from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

In these disruptive times, SIU has also mapped out the online Personal Interaction (PI) process once the shortlisting is done on June 10. Shortlisted applicants will be sent an online meeting link through which the PI will be conducted. Like the entrance test, an applicant will also be able to participate in the PI from the safe and secure environment of her/his home.

For online application and other details, please log in to set-test.org.

