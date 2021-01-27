Syngenta India extends insurance cover to partners of LGBTQ employees

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a first of its kind in the agriculture sector, Syngenta, a global science-based agriculture company with 28,000 employees in 90 countries, has decided to extend medical insurance coverage to the partners of employees from the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning) community in India.

The decision, which conforms with Syngenta's core values to encourage and embrace diversity and a culture that provides people with a safe and free space to work, will be effective from January 1, 2021.

"Being inclusive is what makes us successful. This demonstrates our leadership's commitment to making Syngenta India a truly inclusive and diverse organization. Having an environment where every voice counts have helped us create a competitive advantage and win in the market place. We need to keep pushing ourselves in this direction. Since we believe in growth for all, Syngenta India has accordingly, extended the medical insurance benefits to the partners of employees from the LGBTQ plus community," said Rafael Del Rio, India Business Head, Syngenta India.

The earlier policy provided medical insurance coverage only to the current employees. The amendment to the policy will now also cover the partners of employees from the LGBTQ community - an essential step towards inclusivity. Initially, the Mediclaim Policy had coverage for self, spouse and two dependent children.



The newly revised policy now extends coverage to the partners of employees belonging to the LGBTQ community.

"Enthusiasm and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion has long been engrained in the core of who we are as a company and this is a landmark step backed by the determined human resource team and the lead management to provide extensive support to the employees," said Dr KC Ravi, Head, Business Sustainability.

"As people's champions we are deeply passionate about our culture and values. This is another step in furthering our collaborative and inclusive workplace that makes every employee feel accepted irrespective of their gender, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation or religion. We are excited about this being a key differentiator allowing us to welcome a greater range of talent in the future, thereby making us more productive and successful," said Priti Singh, India HR Head.

Syngenta believes in the power of diversity and celebrates the spirit of inclusion. All our people's practices resonate with our commitment to creating an enabling workplace for all diverse groups, respecting and embracing the differences among the individuals, adds Singh.

