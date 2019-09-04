Systematix Infotech Pvt Ltd achieves CMMI Level 3

New Delhi [India] Sept 04 (ANI): Systematix Infotech Pvt Ltd today announced that it has been appraised at Level 3 of the Software Engineering Institute's CMMI(r) (Capability Maturity Model Integration).

The appraisal was performed by Software Quality Center LLC. A maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a 'Defined' level. More than 240+ review hours in 17 process areas helped CMMI assessor Kris Puthucode to carry out this appraisal.

CMMI development appraisal is an integrated set of best practices that helps an organization to manage and control the software development lifecycle. This framework is used by the best companies of all sizes and across many industries. This model is being adopted worldwide by leading Information Technology organizations as a benchmark quality standard.

"Systematix is a young and passionate team pursuing customer satisfaction as a critical goal by technology excellence and use of global best practices in software development. This achievement of CMMI V1.3 Maturity Level 3 attests their commitment for standard and repeatable processes, thereby assuring their customers of better quality products and services," said Kris Puthucode, CMMI Institute Certified High Maturity Lead Appraiser, from Software Quality Center LLC, (SQC).

"We look at them to continue the good work in performance excellence and see Systematix move to the higher process maturity", he added.

"We are extremely proud to have achieved Level 3 rating on the CMMI Level 3 ver1.3. It feels amazing to be amongst handful 1961 CMMI appraised companies in India. It demonstrates that Systematix operates at the world's best practices and that our offshore global delivery model is making quality deliverables," said Sunil Rawat, Founder and MD at Systematix Infotech Pvt Ltd.

"The benefits to Systematix Infotech's clients working with a CMMI Level 3 rated company include service excellence, predictability in delivery, project execution transparency, and better quality. Standardized processes and approach through CMMI streamlines project deliverables and makes our employees also happy. It goes without saying that happy people produce great results," he added.

The CMMI Institute accepted Systematix's SCAMPI appraisal result on July 26, 2019.

CMMI institute (CMMIinstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute's promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevated performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

