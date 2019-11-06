Inauguration of T-Systems' new facility in Balewadi, Pune
Inauguration of T-Systems' new facility in Balewadi, Pune

T-Systems open new Indian Headquarters facility in Pune to spur digital transformation for customers globally

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:18 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): T-Systems ICT India Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of T-Systems International (a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, a Fortune 100 company), announced the opening of a state-of-the-art 400000 sq ft facility in Pune.
It will also make long-term investments to significantly scale its current 1500-person workforce in the country over the next two to three years.
T-Systems inaugurated the facility, located in Balewadi, in the presence of Dr Jurgen Morhard, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mumbai; Adel Al-Saleh, CEO, T-Systems International and Board Member Deutsche Telekom; Marco Dubanowski, Senior Vice President - Global Point of Production Network, T-Systems International GmbH; and Laszlo Posset, Managing Director, T-Systems ICT India Pvt. Ltd., and other dignitaries.
T-Systems will enable its global customers to achieve their digital transformation vision with its increased software development capabilities in new-generation digital technologies, such as the cloud, big data, machine learning, robotics, automation, and IoT (Internet of Things). It will also build the centre as an innovation hub and invest in skilling its employees to work on the cloud, data analytics and mobile apps to provide high-calibre analytics and automation-led services.
"The investment in the new facility reiterates the strategic importance of India in the T-Systems global business roadmap. We continue to grow with our vision to become a global leader and build an integrated portfolio of scalable digital services with our robust software solutions," said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO, T-Systems International.
"The success of our operations in the country, over the years, led us to accelerate our expansion with a new India headquarters facility in Pune. We are excited to add new digital capabilities with the incredible talent available in the region and explore new opportunities along with our strong German legacy to engage with our customers," said Laszlo Posset, Managing Director, T-Systems ICT India Pvt Ltd.
T-Systems India has offices in Pune, Bengaluru and Gurugram. It serves global customers across industries such as the automotive, energy, healthcare, public sector, utilities, retail and travel, transport and logistics with end-to-end digital solutions.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:40 IST

Cairn Oil & Gas secures production sharing contract extension...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The government has approved a 10-year extension of the production sharing contract to Cairn Oil and Gas of Vedanta Ltd for the Ravva block in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:18 IST

TechnipFMC in India receives National CSR Award from the...

New Delhi [India] Nov 06(ANI/BusinessWire India): TechnipFMC has been recognized with India's most prestigious award, the National CSR Award (NCSRA), in the category of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Challenging Circumstances, West Zone.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:17 IST

Diamond market improves as Holidays Approach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/BusinessWire India): Diamond trading improved in late October after various Jewish, Indian and Chinese holidays.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:03 IST

ADB underlines vast potential of fintech to bridge Asia's...

Manila [Philippines], Nov 6 (ANI): Digital technologies can bring new opportunities to provide financial services to vast underserved populations in Asia and the Pacific, ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:18 IST

Sun Pharma, AstraZeneca enter into license pact for novel...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it has entered into a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca UK Ltd to introduce certain novel ready-to-use infusion oncology products in China.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:01 IST

Get a home loan at affordable interest rate starting at 8.55 per...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, the subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited has announced that it will be offering new salaried customers home loan financing starting at an interest rate of 8.55 per cent. This new rate is applicable on both home

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:57 IST

Gillette India's Q1 net profit declines on higher advertising spends

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Gillette India Ltd's profit after tax for its first quarter (July to September) stood at Rs 62 crore, down by 5 per cent due to increased spending on advertising and innovation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:57 IST

Composite merger scheme involving Radiant, MHC, Max India gets...

New Delhi [India] Nov 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max India Limited, a listed entity of the USD 3.2 billion Max Group, announced today that the shareholders of the company, in NCLT convened meeting, approved the composite scheme involving merger of healthcare assets of Max India into Max Healthcare and demer

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:20 IST

Equities edge lower, Titan top drag but pharma stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Equity indices pulled back during early hours on Wednesday in line with Asian peers as investors awaited fresh developments on the outcome of US-China trade talks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:17 IST

After Jet Airways bidding, Darwin group of companies steps into...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Darwin Platform Group under the leadership of its charismatic chairman Ajay Harinath Singh is all set to venture into the entertainment industry with a storm. 19 company conglomerate Darwin Platform Group was valued at Rs 26000 crore in

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:41 IST

Jazeera Airways becomes first low-cost carrier to connect India to the UK

Kuwait City (Kuwait) Nov 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kuwait's Jazeera Airways became the first low-cost carrier in the Middle East to fly to the United Kingdom with its first six-hour flight from Kuwait City to London Gatwick last week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:34 IST

OYO Hotels and Homes to file counter FIR on Bengaluru Hotel...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 05(ANI/BusinessWire India): OYO Hotels and Homes have always maintained the highest level of integrity, transparency and commitment to its asset owners.

Read More
iocl