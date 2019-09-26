Tablez ties up with Chinese lifestyle brand Yoyoso to open multiple stores across India

New Delhi [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Tablez, the organised retail arm of Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group International, has teamed up with Chinese lifestyle brand Yoyoso to open its stores across multiple locations in India.

At least 30 stores will be launched in the first phase. The network will expand to 150 stores in the next three years, said Tablez's Managing Director Adeeb Ahamed.

"Yoyoso is a one-stop destination for simple, fashionable and trendy additions to meet daily life needs. We are sure that it will strike a chord with the discerning Indian consumers, and will bring plenty of surprises and happiness," he said adding the retailer also plans to go hybrid with an online platform for Yoyoso's products in a year.

Headquartered at Yiwu in China, Yoyoso sells affordable fast-fashion across categories like health and beauty, home necessities, stationery and digital accessories. Its 1,000 stores currently serve more than 5,000 products to one billion customers annually across 36 countries.

Xie Wen Liang, Co-founder and General Manager of Yoyoso, said the two stores to be launched in Bengaluru are a beginning of its strategic cooperation with Tablez. "India is the land of hope and the country of fashion. We are very happy to bring the Yoyoso brand to India together with Tablez," he said in a statement.

Tablez has introduced leading global brands in food and beverages, toys, lifestyle and apparel in India. It has brought brands like Springfield, Women'secret, Toys'R'Us, Babies'R'Us, Build-A-Bear and GO Sport to the country.

In the food and beverages space, Tablez holds franchise rights for Cold Stone Creamery and Galito's in addition to successfully developing its home-grown brand Bloomsbury's. The retailer operates more than 70 outlets globally and plans to expand to 300 outlets by 2020.

It is targeting a revenue of over Rs 200 crore in the current calendar year. (ANI)

