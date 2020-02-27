Taboola drives growth; new office commences operations in Gurugram

New Delhi [India] Feb 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Taboola, the leading discovery platform today announced a further expansion of its operations in India, with the opening of its new office at cybercity in Gurugram.

Taboola's new office in the Gurugram office, have all Taboola support and delivery functions to cater to the fast-growing customer base in India. Taboola India is witnessing robust growth in the country and has been a key growth driver in the APAC region and has doubled its headcount in the last year.

Taboola's Gurugram office at cybercity, spread over 13,297 square feet, house a team of more than 100 employees comprising sales & marketing, customer support, management technologists' functions with more than ten different positions.

This expertise of Gurugram workforce have customer support and territory implementation teams in India from professional services organization and help to support global businesses for Taboola.

The aesthetically and creatively designed office will provide round-the-clock support to Taboola's customers and partners in India and other international markets across the globe.

The team will act as subject matters experts in customer support and implementation with exhaustive training in web technologies, mobile technologies and database technologies to enhance customer experience and satisfaction.

The new office adds to Taboola's current presence of more than 1400 employees in 18 cities worldwide, and will further strengthen the company's partnerships with marketers, agencies and publishers in India.

Taboola's rapid growth in India has been driven by existing partnerships with leading companies such as NDTV, India Today Group, The Hindu, Indian Express Group, Dina Malar among others.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

