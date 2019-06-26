Trishneet Arora, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TAC Security
TAC Security Founder Trishneet Arora features in Fortune India's 40 under 40 List

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:52 IST

New Delhi [India] June 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): At the young age of just 25, Trishneet Arora makes his way to the prestigious Fortune India's 40 under 40 List, a list of individuals that the publication considers being "India's Brightest Business Minds".
It is a ranking of power and influence. The list includes business personnel who are successful in their own fields and who are under forty years old.
"On his right forearm a little above the wrist, Trishneet Arora, TAC Security Solutions' Founder, and CEO, has "Scorpion" tattooed in elegant running hand. Resourceful, brave, stubborn, passionate- these are the traits of a Scorpion", a perfect way to describe an author and a cybersecurity expert that he is.
Featuring in Fortune India's much-awaited special issue, Trishneet Arora who announced a whopping 270 per cent company growth at the company's sixth annual general meeting continues to bask in company's growing glory. The cyber guardian shares his journey, challenges, and milestones in the four-page spread of Fortune Magazine.
A company that started from his house today has offices in Mumbai, Chandigarh and the United States of America. They recently also announced the commencement of operations in Africa and are looking to expand more globally. Their product ESOF (Enterprise security in one framework) is a solution to secure your complete IT Infrastructure.
TAC Security is a leading and trusted a cyber security-consulting partner that specializes in securing the IT infrastructure and assets of some of the leading enterprises globally. It protects Rs 1 trillion transactions every year. TAC Security is India's first cybersecurity company to be involved in policy making and strategizing of the cybersecurity policies for a sensitive law enforcement agency in the United States of America.
ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework) a product by TAC Security is said to be a revolutionary game changer in the cyber security industry and assures safe and time-saving results. ESOF's major targets are banks, large enterprises, healthcare, and government departments and defense. TAC Security has already sold the platform to existing customers and few new clients from the United States have started using it.
In past Arora was also listed among the 50 Most Influential Young Indians by GQ Magazine, Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List, Entrepreneur Magazine's 35 under 35 List, while August 25, 2017, was proclaimed as "Trishneet Arora Day", by the Mayor of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Film-maker Sunil Bohra has announced a biographical movie based on Arora. By being honored in Fortune India's 40 under 40 he has achieved another big milestone.
