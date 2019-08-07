TAC Security named start up of the year by IT World Awards (USA)

Tac Security logo
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): TAC Security, the global Leader in Information and cyber security based in United States and India, today announced that Network Products Guide, industry's leading technology research and advisory guide, has named it as a 'Start up of the Year' Gold winner in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards(r) in the Services Category.
These industry and peer recognitions from Network Products Guide are the world's premier information technology awards honouring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the IT industry.
TAC Security's platform 'ESOF' (Enterprise Security in One Framework) is an AI based vulnerability management platform that is potentially used by large enterprises in India and US, Fortune 500 companies have also managed their vulnerabilities on ESOF by TAC Security. The platform's ability to track vulnerability in data across hosts and time let's CISO use the reports interactively to understand the security of their businesses better. The amount of time a CISO/CIO spends on reviewing and analyzing complex security reports has been reduced to 30per cent and can monitor actions quicker. ESOF uses complex and flexible AI Algorithms to calculate the score based on the type, severity and total number of vulnerabilities found.
TAC Security is India's first cyber security company to be involved in policy making and strategizing of the cyber security policies for a sensitive law enforcement agency in the United States of America.
An annual achievements and recognition awards program with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, the coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.
Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honoured in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.
"It's an honour to be named as a Start-up of the Year by IT World Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition by IT World Awards", said Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security.
"As we said in our 6th Annual General Meeting, TAC Security will go global in 2019, it's the best example of the remarks made by the CEO", said William May, Director North America of TAC Security.
Our first priority is client service and we are successful in helping Fortune 500 companies manage their vulnerabilities and such awards help us to continue the support.
In past TAC Security was named as Start up of the Year at the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards and Founder was part of Forbes 30 Under 30 2018 Asia List and honoured in Fortune India's 40 under 40 list.
