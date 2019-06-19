Tackle any financial emergency with instant personal loan by Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 18(ANI/BusinessWire/India): There comes a time in everyone's life, when no matter how prepared you are, a financial emergency strikes.

It could be to keep your business afloat, for an urgent medical expense, for school or college tuition, or simply to pay off the towering monthly bills that cannot be covered through savings alone. During such situations, an instant personal loan can be a handy solution to tackle a cash crunch.

Bajaj Finserv, one of the most diversified non-banking finance companies in India, offers instant personal loans to help you get the money you need, when you need it the most. With instant approval, flexible tenors, the option to pay up to 45 per cent lower EMIs, and a whole lot more, a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is your one-stop financial solution for a rainy day.

What makes a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan the ideal solution for your financial needs?

India's fastest personal loan

By approving your loan instantly and disbursing it within 24 hours, Bajaj Finserv offers India's fastest personal loan. With minimal documentation - you only need to submit your basic documents including ID proof, KYC details and bank documents - the personal loan is disbursed to your bank account quickly to help you get the money you need.

Up to 45 per cent lower EMIs

With interest-only EMIs, the flexi facility offered on Bajaj Finserv Personal Loans can help you reduce your monthly instalments by up to 45 per cent. You can borrow as often as you need without multiple applications and extensive documentation.

No hidden charges

Bajaj Finserv offers personal loans without any hidden charges. The terms and conditions are easy to understand to ensure complete clarity on the loan.

Collateral-free loans

Bajaj Finserv offers unsecured personal loans, which helps you borrow money without having to keep any asset as collateral.

Pre-approved offers

If you are an existing Bajaj Finserv customer, you can check your pre-approved offer by entering your name and phone numbers, sharing OTP sent to your phone and access your pre-approved offers in just an instant.

Flexible tenors

Get up to Rs 25 lakhs to take care of your urgent financial needs. The borrowed amount can be repaid over a flexible tenor ranging from 12 months to 60 months.

Online account management

Once you avail your personal loan, you can easily manage your loan with the help of an easy-to-use online account. Keep a track of your account statements, check your repayment schedule, manage your EMIs, and more with the online loan account.

With a number of benefits available, it makes sense to choose a Personal loan by Bajaj Finserv the next time you need money urgently.

