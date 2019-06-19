Bajaj Finserv Logo
Bajaj Finserv Logo

Tackle any financial emergency with instant personal loan by Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 15:37 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 18(ANI/BusinessWire/India): There comes a time in everyone's life, when no matter how prepared you are, a financial emergency strikes.
It could be to keep your business afloat, for an urgent medical expense, for school or college tuition, or simply to pay off the towering monthly bills that cannot be covered through savings alone. During such situations, an instant personal loan can be a handy solution to tackle a cash crunch.
Bajaj Finserv, one of the most diversified non-banking finance companies in India, offers instant personal loans to help you get the money you need, when you need it the most. With instant approval, flexible tenors, the option to pay up to 45 per cent lower EMIs, and a whole lot more, a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is your one-stop financial solution for a rainy day.
What makes a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan the ideal solution for your financial needs?
India's fastest personal loan
By approving your loan instantly and disbursing it within 24 hours, Bajaj Finserv offers India's fastest personal loan. With minimal documentation - you only need to submit your basic documents including ID proof, KYC details and bank documents - the personal loan is disbursed to your bank account quickly to help you get the money you need.
Up to 45 per cent lower EMIs
With interest-only EMIs, the flexi facility offered on Bajaj Finserv Personal Loans can help you reduce your monthly instalments by up to 45 per cent. You can borrow as often as you need without multiple applications and extensive documentation.
No hidden charges
Bajaj Finserv offers personal loans without any hidden charges. The terms and conditions are easy to understand to ensure complete clarity on the loan.
Collateral-free loans
Bajaj Finserv offers unsecured personal loans, which helps you borrow money without having to keep any asset as collateral.
Pre-approved offers
If you are an existing Bajaj Finserv customer, you can check your pre-approved offer by entering your name and phone numbers, sharing OTP sent to your phone and access your pre-approved offers in just an instant.
Flexible tenors
Get up to Rs 25 lakhs to take care of your urgent financial needs. The borrowed amount can be repaid over a flexible tenor ranging from 12 months to 60 months.
Online account management
Once you avail your personal loan, you can easily manage your loan with the help of an easy-to-use online account. Keep a track of your account statements, check your repayment schedule, manage your EMIs, and more with the online loan account.
With a number of benefits available, it makes sense to choose a Personal loan by Bajaj Finserv the next time you need money urgently.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:22 IST

Equities trade on strong footing, Tata Steel jumps 3.7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday in line with positive trades across global markets.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:01 IST

Bahrain- India's 'Gateway to The Gulf' - Tops London and Silicon...

Manama [Bahrain] June 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bahrain is one of the top 10 startup ecosystems with the largest share of female founders, according to the 2019 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER), launched at the recent TNW conference in Amsterdam.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 17:55 IST

Wabag secures one-city, one-operator contracts in Uttar Pradesh...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): Va Tech Wabag, a water technology Indian multinational company, said on Tuesday it has secured Rs 1,477 crore worth order from State Mission for Clean Ganga in Uttar Pradesh towards operation, maintenance and management of sewage treatment and network infra

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 16:35 IST

Stocks end marginally higher, Jet Airways plummets over 40 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased four day's losses on Tuesday but trading was wobbly on investor caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting on key interest rates.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 16:26 IST

Rakuten Social Accelerator to launch in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 18(ANI/BusinessWire India): Rakuten, Inc, a global leader in internet services headquartered in Tokyo, today announced that its social innovation initiative, Rakuten Social Accelerator, is expanding globally with the launch of the program at its Development and Opera

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 16:10 IST

Korean fast fashion brand XIMI Vogue to generate 500 crore...

New Delhi [India] June 18(ANI/NewsVoir): Marking its presence in more than 29 outlets in India till now, the successful Korean affordable luxury brand looks forward to generate a revenue of INR 500 crore by launching 200 more outlets by Q3 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 15:06 IST

Raj Kundra promoted Viaan Industries partners with Indian cyber...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 18(ANI/BusinessWire/India): Serial entrepreneur Raj Kundra has partnered with Mumbai based premier cyber security firm, Avalance Tech.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 14:36 IST

Jet Airways hits all-time low, stock plunges over 40 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Shares of Jet Airways extended losses for the ninth consecutive session on Tuesday and fell over 40 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in the afternoon session.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 13:36 IST

Slowdown in agriculture, manufacturing may pull GDP down to 6.6 pc: Fitch

London [Britain], June 18 (ANI): Global rating agency Fitch Ratings has cut forecast for India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6.6 per cent for the current fiscal 2019-20, from 6.8 per cent projected three months ago, largely due to persistent slowdown in manufacturing and agriculture sectors

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 12:46 IST

India to address concerns on e-commerce data storage requirements

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The government has asked representatives of e-commerce companies to send their concerns over data storage requirements so that a robust framework can be evolved to leverage innovative digital technologies and unlock immense economic opportunities.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 11:28 IST

Lenders to begin insolvency proceedings against Jet Airways

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Insolvency proceedings against Jet Airways are likely to begin this week as a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI) failed to find a buyer for the beleaguered airline.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 11:07 IST

IndiGo places $20 billion LEAP-1A engine order with CFM

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Low-cost airline IndiGo has placed a 20 billion dollar (about Rs 1.4 lakh crore) jet engine order with CFM International to power 280 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft.

Read More
iocl