Taikee revamps its platform to offer retailers an intuitive buying experience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Taikee, the grocery focused B2B e-commerce platform of Peel-Works, announced the release of its all-new app to offer retailers an intuitive buying experience.

Currently available to android users, this addition to Taikee's technology offerings, illustrates the company's initiative in building India's most advanced B2B grocery buying platform for small and mid-sized retailers.

With a fresh and clean look, an interactive and easy to navigate user flow, the new Taikee has simplified the buying process for a retailer. Starting with a simple onboarding process to even allow for browsing the app in guest mode, the company has made sure to amplify user experience in order to promote self-ordering.

The new product enhances the function of search with multilevel brand and category filters. It also offers retailers a richer set of information for every product, increases offer visibility, provides shipment tracking, enables quick access to important documents like invoices (even on WhatsApp) and offers multiple payment modes for hassle-free and well-informed transactions.

A clean interface, responsive technology and a wide range of SKUs, make Taikee a one-stop-shop for retailers to source their inventory. The app UI gives brands multiple opportunities to create brand recall and communicate special offers to their customers.

"Helping kirana stores succeed is at the heart of whatever we do and technology is an important enabler in this journey. We are constantly innovating and also interacting with our customers to understand what they need. In this new release, we have provided all the valuable features that our users needed. To automate the entire system, we have used AI and ML-based software at the backend. We will continue to offer advanced capabilities in the future," said Shashwat Srivastava, Chief Product Officer at Taikee.

Furthermore, to optimize operations, the company has also created a robust backend that lets the fulfillment teams function efficiently, by providing dynamic sales and fulfilment updates. This development falls in line with the company's vision of ensuring a seamless B2B customer experience.

"Of about 13 million kirana stores across the country, less than 3.5 million are using tech platforms. Our goal is to digitally empower all the kirana stores across India, make them independent and give them the experience they deserve while ensuring profits in this new-age ecosystem," said Sachin Chhabra, CEO and Co-founder of Taikee.

With efficient product discovery, ordering and inventory management that will help retailers get products to their stores faster and at competitive prices, Taikee has already reached a milestone in driving India's digitization wave.

Founded in 2010 by Sachin Chhabra and Nidhi Ramachandran, Taikee is the B2B e-commerce platform of Peel-Works, enabling better lives for corner stores. The company has a direct tie-up with leading FMCG brands, making it convenient for retailers to source a wide assortment at low prices through a single app, instead of interacting with salesmen of multiple brands.

Taikee solves inventory management, out of stock and working capital issues for retailers by assuring next day delivery, thus empowering retailers to offer their consumers a delightful shopping experience. The company is committed to providing tech-enabled solutions which aim to improve store sales and profitability for corner stores.

Taikee currently caters to over 20,000 retailers across India. The company is funded by Chiratae Ventures, Indian Angel Network, Inventus Capital Partners, Unilever Ventures, CESC Ventures, Trifecta Capital, Bruno E. Raschle, Equanimity Investments and HDFC.

