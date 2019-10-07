Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha

Tajinder Singh Tiwana appointed as the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai (BJYM)

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:02 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The world is full of aspiring political leaders but sadly, very few live up to the leadership ideals.
To name one, this new leader is an ardent believer of humanity, he has earnestly dedicated his life for the cause of serving people, he is someone who serves as an example of integrity and loyalty to the people he represents, both to the public and his party- Tajinder Singh Tiwana who was earlier working as Mumbai General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is now appointed as the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai (BJYM).
His philosophy of 'Service to people first' is what has earned him the position of President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai (BJYM).
"I am honoured to be appointed as the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai (BJYM). I pledge to listen to the needs of the common people and to represent them faithfully, to stand up and say what needs to be said - rather than just say what the public wants to hear," said Tajinder Singh
Tajinder Singh Tiwana is a rare combination of charisma and integrity. He has the ability to assess a situation and make a decision based on what would be best for the people.
He has also worked under the leadership of Member of Parliament's (MPs) and Member of Legislative Assembly's (MLAs) untiringly to resolve many BMC related issues and has been instrumental in creating programs for Communal Harmony and National Integration from a very young age, taking the legacy of the family further towards serving the mankind.
Both his parents have served as Municipal Councillors for Malad - his mother has also served two terms as a chairperson of P/North Municipal Office. His upbringing itself has molded him into a dynamic youth resolving ward-related problems and walking shoulder to shoulder with his parents.
His faith in fostering multi-lingual and a pan-cultural presence in an open environment has helped him successfully pull-off the Malad Festival - an initiative with the help of which he has not only brought in a new vertex for people to enjoy and entertain themselves but also built an approachable art platform where the various multifaceted individuals could bring out their talent before the masses and garner the desired recognition.
Having understood the dire needs of the people in his locality, he closely works towards eliminating the crux of issues that makes the earning of livelihood difficult for people. He is known to have relentlessly worked around the clock towards their betterment and well-being over time.
Through his past work, he has time and again proved his mettle as a people's person, dedicating time and effort to bring communal harmony and national integration.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

