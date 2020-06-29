Talbros bags domestic, export orders worth Rs 234 crore

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Talbros Automotive Components said on Monday it has received aggregate orders worth Rs 234 crore to be executed over the next five years.

The company said it has enough capacities and will not be requiring any major investments to fulfill this order. The contract will provide operating leverage and enhance profitability.

A major part of this order has been received from an international original equipment manufacturer based in India and will include domestic as well as exports orders.

"It is a huge validation of our technical capabilities and opens the doors for many large customers for us," said Managing Director Anuj Talwar.

"In these tough times, these orders will hugely benefit the brand equity of Talbros Group and further enhance our commitment to the government's Make in India initiative," he said in a statement.

Talbros now caters to markets in the United States, Britain, Europe and Japan.

The company together with joint venture alliances has eight manufacturing facilities at Haryana, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra along with one materials division in Gurgaon and R&D technology centre at Faridabad.

(ANI)

