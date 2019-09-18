Talcher Fertilisers awards coal gasification contract to Wuhuan Engineering of China

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Talcher Fertilisers Ltd (TFL) has awarded a lump-sum turnkey contract to Wuhuan Engineering of China for implementing its coal gasification unit for production of ammonia and urea.

The Rs 13,277 crore project of Fertiliser Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL) at Talcher in Angul district of Odisha is promoted by Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF), Coal India Limited (CIL) and GAIL. RCF, CIL and GAIL each hold 29.67 per cent equity in the joint venture company while FCIL holds 10.99 per cent equity.

The Talcher project, one of the five closed fertiliser plants being revived by the Centre, will have a production capacity of 1.27 million tonnes per annum of neem-coated urea through gasification of a mixed feedstock comprising of high ash Indian coal and pet coke, according to an official statement.

The coal gasification technology for the plant will be provided by Wuhan Engineering Company of China having rich EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) experience in coal gasification plants.

TFL has been allotted northern part of North Arkhapal mine as captive mine for meeting its coal requirements and pet coke will be sourced from Paradip refinery of IndianOil Corporation. The commissioning of this project is expected in third quarter of 2023.

The inauguration of works was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year. Since then, TFL is executing many of the pre-project activities at site which are essential before actual project work starts. (ANI)

