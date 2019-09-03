Tally Solutions Private Limited logo
Tally Solutions Private Limited logo

Talent from Top Colleges, like IITs and NIT to strengthen Tally's Technology and product team

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:37 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): In line with the company's plans to develop newer technologies to provide the SME sector with innovative and useful technology, Tally Solutions, country's leading business software provider has hired some of the brightest minds from top engineering colleges.
IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, NIT Surathkal, BITS and CET Trivandrum are some of the key colleges where Tally has hired from. The company has increased its engineering team by 21 per cent and cloud operations team by 22 per cent demonstrating a clear focus and serious investment behind developing cutting edge technology and commitment towards innovation.
The campus hires have been designated to work in different verticals of the brand ranging from cloud operations, corporate information systems, TEPL and engineering.
"Tally has always been at the forefront of providing technology support to the SMEs and our endeavour is to make their journey towards automation as simple as possible. Our product and technology teams consistently work towards improving and innovating the software and the recent campus hires have added to the strength of our current teams. They have brought in a fresh perspective and energy along with refreshing ideas to Tally," said Chetan Yadav, Chief People Officer, Tally Solutions.
The company has been associated with around 30 colleges from the past 3 years to recruit the best suited talent for the job. The campus placement hiring has seen a growth of around 25-30 per cent YOY with current employee strength of over 850 employees across the globe.
In an era where majority software companies are service focused, Tally Solutions is one of the few software product companies in the country. Moreover, Tally is a pioneer amongst the software products companies building their own technology.
Building a product which suits the requirement of millions of businesses across sectors, industries and globe requires specific skillsets and domain knowledge which the Engineering and Product teams at Tally have built and continue to nurture.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:01 IST

WWICS' guide to a successful Canadian Visitor Visa Application

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Canada is a popular country to visit, thanks to its close proximity to the United States, unique urban cities, and most beautiful natural landscapes in the world.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:53 IST

ESIC signs pact with SBI for payments to ESIC beneficiaries on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to provide electronic payment services for ESIC beneficiaries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:43 IST

Limca Book of records holder poet, Vihang A. Naik ready to leave...

New Delhi [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Gujarat-based renowned bilingual contemporary poet Vihang A Naik retires from the post of an Associate Professor after a highly successful teaching career.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:31 IST

India on track to emerge as $5 trillion economy: Doval

Male [The Maldives], Sept 3 (ANI): Director of India Foundation Shaurya Doval said on Tuesday that it is natural for a robust economy like India to go through upheavals while expanding from three trillion dollars to five trillion dollars in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:59 IST

Varghese Kurien pledges supports for the Economic Development of India

Manama [Bahrain] Sept 03(ANI): Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, has been recently awarded the highest civilian order of UAE - 'The Order of Zayed' by the Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:20 IST

IndiaMart leads Series A investment in Vyapar business...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): India's largest online business-to-business marketplace -- IndiaMart -- on Tuesday announced its investment in Vyapar, a mobile-based business accounting software for small businesses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:39 IST

Cabinet clears Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion in IDBI Bank

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Central government on Tuesday approved Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion into IDBI Bank to increase the lender's capital base.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:28 IST

CCEA approves higher prices for ethanol

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): As part of the Central government's efforts to raise the level of ethanol blending in fuels, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved higher price for ethanol derived from different raw materials under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Progra

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:11 IST

Sensex crashes by 770 points on dismal macro data, Nifty PSU...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices suffered bruising losses on Tuesday in all-round selling led by bank, financial, metal and auto stocks after the government last week reported 5 per cent GDP growth during the first fiscal quarter of April to June.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:38 IST

Cabinet approves recapitalisation of IDBI

New Delhi,[India] Sep 3 (ANI) The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved recapitalisation of IDBI Bank with a one-time infusion of Rs 9,300 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Swami Mukundananda inspires next generation of leaders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Swami Mukundananda, Founder of JKYog, world-renowned yogi, spiritual teacher, and mind management authority, takes his teachings to the cutting edge of the future - the next generation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:03 IST

Declining exports of cotton textiles - a matter of deep concern

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/BusinessWire India): Exports of cotton textiles continued their downward spiral declining by 24.5 per cent during April-July 2019.

Read More
iocl