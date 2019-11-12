Tally logo
Tally Solutions signs MoU with the ICAI to promote digitization among Chartered Accountants

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:03 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tally Solutions, the country's leading business software provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the national professional accounting body.
The agreement will provide easy access of technology for digitized accounting and compliance needs of the members of the ICAI. This will further help the digitization of businesses across sectors and industries given that CAs work closely with businesses on compliance.
As part of this MoU, Tally will be making its flagship product Tally.ERP 9 available to the ICAI members at subsidized rates. This will also be extended to all training centres and offices of the ICAI all over India. The initiative is aimed at propelling the use of technology among members thereby bringing in greater efficiency in their practise. The company will also provide free product support to the CAs through its wide ecosystem of partners and TallyCare, its dedicated support centre.
"Chartered Accountants play a key role in helping entrepreneurs manage their businesses and stay compliant. We have been working closely with the community for a very long time, and the formalisation of this MoU will take the relationship even further. We look forward to working on technology education and training related programs as we build tools to enable the CA community and succeed together," said TejasGoenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions.
"The MoU signed with Tally Solutions for providing Tally.ERP 9 at special price will make technology accessible in the office premise of the practitioners. We hope that the CA professionals will avail this facility for enhancement of technology for accounting purpose," said Rajesh Sharma, Chairman, Committee for Capacity Building of Members in Practice of ICAI.
With the fast-changing economy and compliance landscape in the country, upgradation of the content for CA students is another key aspect that the two organizations will be addressing in the time to come. Tally along with the ICAI is exploring updating the ITT and ADVANCE ITT training module, material and course content for the ICAI students. Sessions to help create and build capacity within the ICAI are also on the radar.
