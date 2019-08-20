Receiving SuperStartUps Asia 2019 Award, Ketan Dewan, Co-founder & CEO and Yashwant Singh, Chief Business Officer, Talocity
Receiving SuperStartUps Asia 2019 Award, Ketan Dewan, Co-founder & CEO and Yashwant Singh, Chief Business Officer, Talocity

Talocity is now in the Top 11 start-ups of India

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:01 IST

New Delhi [India] August 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Talocity, a pioneer in the recruitment solutions domain that enables Touchless hiring at organizations worldwide, has added yet another feather to its cap by winning the SuperStartUps Asia 2019.
This award recognizes Talocity as one of the Top 11 Start-ups in India FY 2019. SuperStartUps Asia, in partnership with TiE Singapore, recognises excellence in the Asian start-up world.
SuperStartUps Asia 2019 is a platform to recognise the most loved start-ups in Asia. Talocity has joined the SuperStartUps Club and has been voted amongst the top 11 start-ups in Asia. The third edition of SuperStartUps Asia 2019, a gala event attended by hundreds of members of the start-up ecosystem, was held at the India Habitat Centre.
This year the winners were chosen through a rigorous 3-tier selection process. Over 2000 start-ups were voted by netizens and were asked to attend the programme. 211 start-ups agreed to participate across 18 categories. Finally, a list of 11 Gold Winners and 20 Silver winners were disclosed. Gold Winners will get a unique opportunity to meet investors at an event organised by TiE Singapore.
Talocity will also attend an event organised by TiE Singapore and present to investors in Singapore. A process that began with an all India quantitative research was then followed by qualitative analysis with relevant consumer and professional groups, Talocity emerged as having the highest scores across all the parameters.
"The entire team of Talocity is extremely happy about the prestigious award offered by SuperStartUps Asia 2019. It's a proud moment for each one of us and receiving this award has boosted our confidence. This will further open market opportunities for us in the region through our showcase to the big Billion venture club in Singapore. Our AI-powered technology platform has been making a positive impact on people's lives and we continue to do so in all our future endeavours. Empowering corporate and the stakeholders in the industry through our platform has been our core focus and enabling their growth will witness unimaginable levels. This is our 9th Award in a short span of 4.3 years of experience, many thanks to all of you for your support, guidance and belief to enable Talocity deliver Touchless HiRing with its suite of products", said Ketan Dewan, Co-founder and CEO, Talocity.
During this event, the start-up ecosystem exchanged ideas, built connections and inspired upcoming entrepreneurs through presentations made by industry-leaders, panel discussions and workshops at the awards ceremony. Some of the other winners included, Vigyanlabs, FlexiLoans, Ninjacart, ToneTag, NoBroker, GoBOLT, Gramophone, Balo and previous winners include PhonePe, Clovia, Coverfox.com, BYJU's, droom.in, netmeds.com and Licious, among others.
Talocity has won several accolades earlier such as 'CNBC Young Turks - Tie the knot' Best Start-up of 2015 and its next milestone accolade was the 'Best Start-up of the Century' Award by UKTI in 2016-17.
Incorporated in April 2015 by Ketan Dewan, Rajat Suneja and Devvrat Arya, the SaaS-based platform provides a one-way video interface to gauge the potential of existing employees' and future employees by generating a personality report. Talocity provides English and domain Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) assessments and yield cognitive personality reports that smoothly integrate the recording of employee data for the purpose of recruitment and training, therefore making it a 90 per cent touchless hiring system and as a result, utilizing the time saved for building other aspects such as the candidate's experience, salary negotiation, etc.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

