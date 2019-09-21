Schneider Electric
Tanishq kicks off efficiency goals with Schneider Electric edge solutions

Sep 21, 2019

New Delhi [India] Sept 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tanishq from Titan, India's trusted jewellery brand has moved one major leap further in its commitment to energy efficiency.
Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced it's implementing EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre in Titan's new Tanishq retail stores across India.
The fully integrated EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre edge computing solution enables optimization of its in-store energy use and IT system resiliency to provide an always-on digital experience for its customers.
The solution, integrated and delivered by Schneider Electric elite partner Future Businesstech, includes APC by Schneider Electric Smart-UPS 10 kVA uninterruptible power supply, EcoStruxure IT Expert cloud-based management, EcoStruxure IT Advisor for 24/7 cloud-enabled remote monitoring and troubleshooting service and APC Netbotz physical security all packaged in a discreet EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre cabinet designed to complement public space on the retail floor.
"Today more than 80-85 per cent of our main watch and jewellery factories at Hosur's electricity is leveraged from renewable sources. As part of our company-wide commitment to energy sustainability, we sought a solution to increase our efficiency in our many store locations while also ensuring our IT solutions' reliability. We further wanted to reduce the number of batteries and our dependency on lead-acid battery solutions. In Schneider Electric we found a true partner. Schneider's EcoStruxure Micro Data Center solution provides simplified management and operations, connecting our in-store IT infrastructure to ensure uptime and security in an aesthetically-pleasing, compact edge computing solution", stated Palani Kumar, Titan Company Ltd., while sharing his sustainability aspiration for Tanishq.
Edge computing creates new challenges placing IT everywhere
Expanding their retail showroom and implementing cutting-edge visual merchandising experiences, Tanishq was deploying new IoT-enabled technologies, real-time security surveillance and video analytic platforms that required IT systems locally in its stores.
Their existing legacy infrastructure was challenged to handle the requirements of remote management, physical security, and resiliency that these technologies require. This challenge is common as businesses are undergoing digital transformation to provide better experiences for customers and leveraging IoT technology to increase efficiency.
To meet the needs of digital transformation, IT systems are required at the edge of the network, in locations where there may be a lack of on-site IT staff, physical and cybersecurity concerns, a lack of integrated or standardized systems and, as a result, poor resiliency.
"In today's always-on digital world, businesses must use technology to enhance the customer experience while also ensuring sustainability goals are met. Tanishq from Titan is innovating their showrooms for customers while building a sustainable future and the EcoStruxure solution from Schneider Electric helps them meet their goals", explained Venkatraman Swaminathan, Vice President, Secure Power Division of Schneider Electric.
"It is important for companies to choose partners like Schneider Electric and Future Businesstech who understand the unique challenges of edge computing and have the solutions to address those challenges. We look forward to rolling out the solution to more stores in the months ahead", he added.
An ecosystem of partners and integrated solutions overcome edge computing challenges
Tanishq turned to Schneider Electric and its elite partner, Future Businesstech to provide a complete turnkey edge computing solution. The soundproof rack-based solution ensures the new in-store IT solutions are available and efficient while the furniture aesthetic complements non-IT environments like office and retail space.
Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT expert keeps Tanishq's IT team fully connected to the in-store network through mobile and web applications and EcoStruxure Asset Advisor provides 24/7 remote monitoring and troubleshooting reducing meantime to repair. Netbotz security guards against environmental or physical threats that cause disruption or downtime to IT assets.
"It was an exciting journey with the brand given the deep customization required to keep true to the spirit of the brand. We are happy that with Schneider Electric we could address the technical requirements of the business and the strong visual appeal of our Tanishq brand", shared Ashok Ramasetty, Executive Vice President, Future Businesstech India Pvt Ltd.
