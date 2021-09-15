Tanishq launches 'Stunning Every Ear'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's top Jewellery retailer, Tanishq, from Tata Group, launches its latest and widest range of Earrings - 'Stunning Every Ear' on September 14th, 2021.

With this new launch, the brand has expanded the designs and variety of earrings offering something for every woman's style. Each pair of earrings has a story to tell and a personality of its own making it a perfect match for all.

This largest ever assortment, available across 360 plus Tanishq stores in India, consists of more than 2000 pairs of earrings in 16 forms and across 29 categories to choose from. The range is crafted in gold, diamonds and platinum including designs for daily wear, office wear, festive wear and wedding wear.



The collection ranges from classic gold and diamond studs to intricate designs in gold or Kundan, traditional Jhumkas while embracing the boldness of modernity with a touch of tradition. There is truly something for every occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM, Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd., said, "Earrings are women's true companion, while each pair of earrings has a story to tell they also reflect a personality of its own. The new and exciting range of earrings is designed keeping in mind the quintessential women of today who believe jewellery is an extension of their personality. Through this new launch, we are offering the widest line-up ever of Earrings under one roof. With more than 2000 products and over 29 categories to choose from, we indeed intend to change the vocabulary around earrings and make our women look stunning every day!"

Speaking at the launch, Mira Kapoor said, "I have always loved the delicate and up to date designs Tanishq launches. The brand has played a vital role in some of the most important occasions of my life. I am delighted and excited to be a part of the launch of the 'Stunning Every Ear' collection at Tanishq. The collection is unique and diversified, much like every Indian woman."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

