Tata AIA becomes the first Life Insurance company to announce Additional Benefits Related to COVID-19

Following in the large footsteps of the recently announced contribution by Tata Trusts and Tata group towards the management of COVID-19 pandemic in India, Tata AIA Life Insurance today announced additional benefits for its Policyholders and Agents.

As part of Tata AIA Life's initiative, its individual policyholders will get COVID-19 related additional benefit up to Rs 500,000 at no additional cost.

Further, to extend the Circle of Protection to its own Agents, all 'active' Agents of Tata AIA Life Insurance along with their spouse and children will be reimbursed up to Rs 25,000 in case of hospitalisation due to COVID-19. This is a first of its kind initiative in India.

The suddenness of present times has led to a high level of uncertainty and this is Tata AIA's own way of showing solidarity and giving back to society.

All employees and Agents are working completely on a digital platform from the comfort of their homes to ensure a full suite of services to consumers.

Tata AIA has already in place several measures to provide for its employees during these times such as Mediclaim policy for employees and their families and an emergency medical funds trust which can be used for COVID-19 diagnosis hospitalisation as well.

With an intent to offer similar support during COVID-19 pandemic to its policyholders and Agents, Tata AIA has launched this initiative.

All policyholders of Tata AIA will get an additional benefit equal to the base sum assured or Rs 500,000 whichever is lower for valid death claims due to COVID-19. This benefit is applicable for all valid death claims with a date of death on or before June 30 2020.

Further, Tata AIA's agents along with their spouse and children are entitled to up to Rs 25,000 hospitalization cover if diagnosed with COVID-19 within this period as well.



Tata AIA Life Insurance, a leader in the Life Insurance Protection space with the highest claims settlement ratio, has offered this unique cover for all of its retail policies, comprehensively covering all categories of retail policies, be it Term, TROP, Endowment or ULIP, as part of its commitment to give back to society.

"We are all collectively facing a situation like never before. This is an opportunity for each one of us to come forward and serve society. For us, Protection is the way to serve society. We have done this by digitally enabling our employees and Agents to stay safe at home while continuing to be available for our consumers 24/7 for all their needs so that we uphold our promise to Policyholders which is especially critical during such times," said Rishi Srivastava, MD and CEO, Tata AIA Life Insurance.

"Further, for our employees and their families, we have in place robust medical insurance scheme and an emergency medical funds trust that covers COVID-19. We will take this a step further by going above and beyond the promise made to our Policyholders and by being there for our Agents when it's most needed. Thus, we have come a full circle in extending Protection to all near and dear to Tata AIA Life Insurance," he added.

This initiative covers individual policies only and is not applicable for lives covered under any group policy. It would be applicable on a unique customer basis and, therefore, a customer owning multiple policies would be eligible for the additional benefit for one valid claim only.

Apart from the COVID-19 cover, Tata AIA also has a pre-existing accidental cover that ranges between Rs 300,000 -Rs10,00,000 for its Agent workforce. For its employees, Tata AIA has group Mediclaim policies covering the individual as well as an immediate family along with an emergency medical funds trust.

Tata AIA Life can be reached via its various digitally-enabled mediums - 24/7 WhatsApp services, SMS services, email, and IVR [which has been smoothly transitioned to calling from home].

The Company has also equipped its employees with technology that allows smooth Work from Home facility to ensure utmost safety and minimal disruption. This will help provide seamless customer engagement and redressal of any customer queries.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.