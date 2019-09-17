The aim to facilitate proliferation of financial services to prepaid mobile users
The aim to facilitate proliferation of financial services to prepaid mobile users

Tata Communications and CreditPilot form financial technology partnership

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:54 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications and European financial technology company CreditPilot on Tuesday announced coming together to offer financial services">mobile and digital financial services solutions to mobile operators.
Under the terms of a joint engagement agreement, both companies will form a joint task force to assess the integration of the provision of financial services.
According to Mastercard research, 15 countries account for over 60 per cent of the global unbanked population. Nearly 607 million people in these countries have a mobile phone but do not have a bank account yet.
Through this engagement, CreditPilot and Tata Communications aim to facilitate the proliferation of financial services to prepaid mobile users through mobile network operators and mobile network virtual operators.
The association will enable development in areas with a high percentage of unbanked population and a high volume of mobile phone usage penetration, through easy to use banking and digital financial services.
"With more than 1.7 billion people around the world still without access to electronic payments, banking, and other financial services, mobile service providers are uniquely positioned to enable financial transactions through mobile and digital channels and accelerate financial inclusivity, said Tim Sherwood, Vice President of Global Mobility and IoT Services at Tata Communications.
Felix Polianski, Vice President for Mobile and Digital Financial Services at CreditPilot, said mobile financial services are mobile network operators' way to future-proof their business, ensure revenue growth and customer retention.
"At the same time, mobile financial services bring about the true equality of financial services access for all people, regardless of their location and income. This shared vision of the future of both finance and telecommunications is the cornerstone of our partnership with Tata Communications," he said.
(ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:18 IST

Jio continues to top 4G download speed chart: TRAI

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Reliance Jio continues to lead in the average 4G download speed chart for August published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:52 IST

PMLA Appellate Tribunal also releases assets of 63 moons from ED...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 17 (ANI) The PMLA Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday released the assets of Jignesh Shah-led 63 moons technologies from attachment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:18 IST

Sensex tumbles by 642 points on crude oil shock and global cues;...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Equity indices came under sharp selling pressure for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and wiped out all previous week's gains due to geopolitical tensions and weak global cues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:06 IST

Parallel Wireless expands presence in India to better support...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading US-based OpenRAN company delivering the world's only software-defined ALL G (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, and Wi-Fi) end-to-end OpenRAN solutions for coverage and capacity, today announced the inauguration of a bigger office

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:05 IST

IMG Venture is back with season 4 of India Glamour 2019

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The juggernaut agency of promoting fresh modelling talent, IMG Venture is back with season 4 of Mr & Miss India Glamour 2019 and Mr & Miss North India Glamour 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:23 IST

Real estate and export reforms unlikely to revive demand in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The recent set of measures to stimulate growth announced last week will yield only limited short-term benefits, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:23 IST

ZestMoney gears up for festive season with universal redemption

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): ZestMoney, India's first and largest AI-driven digital lending platform has collaborated with all major payment gateways of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:17 IST

DRA Homes' launched its pond restoration effort

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Mandapam Kuttai Pond at Balaji Nagar on Sivaprakasam Main Road in Velachery, Chennai wears a new look now.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:24 IST

Tata Power subsidiary to exit South African JV Cennergi for $106 million

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Khopoli Investments Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Power, on Tuesday announced the execution of a share purchase agreement with Exxaro Resources Ltd for divestment of the company's entire 50 per cent stake in Cennergi, a South African joint venture,

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:12 IST

Delhi: JW Marriott Aerocity paves way to sustainability with...

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity has initiated its path to sustainability by going 'plastic-free' with its flag-ship water treatment and purification plant that is programmed on Artificial-Intelligence technology, the first in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:02 IST

MuscleBlaze launches a Whey protein to solve India's protein problem

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Addressing the protein absorption challenge that a number of Indian gym-goers faces, MuscleBlaze unveil their latest product series - a Biozyme Whey protein powder that has been customised for the Indian body.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:50 IST

Equity indices extend losses amid selling pressure, IT and auto...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Equities came under selling pressure in the afternoon on Tuesday with losses spread across all sectors.

Read More
iocl