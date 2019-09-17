Tata Communications and CreditPilot form financial technology partnership

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:12 IST

Delhi: JW Marriott Aerocity paves way to sustainability with...

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity has initiated its path to sustainability by going 'plastic-free' with its flag-ship water treatment and purification plant that is programmed on Artificial-Intelligence technology, the first in the country.