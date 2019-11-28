Tata Communications network reaches over 200 countries and territories
Tata Communications network reaches over 200 countries and territories

Tata Communications, Kacific ink global IP connectivity and cyber security deal

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 11:07 IST

Singapore, Nov 28 (ANI): Kacific Broadband Satellites Group has selected digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications to provide terrestrial connectivity services as it readies for the launch of its first satellite Kacific1.
Tata Communications will provide global internet and state-of-the-art cyber security services for Kacific's Ka-band satellite network.
"Kacific chose to enter into this arrangement with Tata Communications because of the sophistication and scale of the company's global network and its unrivalled security expertise," said Kacific CEO Christian Patouraux.
"Our high-speed broadband will reach people living across both the most remote rural locations and the most densely populated urban centres in the Asia Pacific region," he said in a statement on Thursday.
Tata Communications network and security team along with leading-edge technology will support the Kacific1 satellite IP delivery network to deliver optimal and redundant performance across the region.
Relying on that network, the Kacific satellite system will make internet connectivity affordable for millions of people who are currently unserved or underserved.
"Robust connectivity is the foundation of any digital solution," said Brian Morris, Vice President and General Manager of Global Media and Entertainment Services at Tata Communications.
"We believe in Kacific's vision to bridge the digital divide by providing high-quality broadband access to underserved areas of the Asia Pacific," he said.
Tata Communications is one of the world's largest telecommunication companies with a global network reaching over 200 countries and territories. The company serves over 7,000 customers globally that represent over 300 of the Fortune 500.
Tata Communications' global network will provide multi-gigabit connectivity with unparalleled redundancy and security to Kacific.
Kacific will benefit from the Tata Communications' advanced subsea fibre network which underpins the internet backbone, where its network carries about 30 per cent of the world's internet routes.
Kacific1 is a high throughput satellite that will use 56 high-power Ka-band beams to deliver affordable, high-speed broadband to telecommunications companies, internet service providers and governments in southeast Asia and the Pacific.
(ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:37 IST

COCO by DHFL General Insurance Launches COCOCure - an indemnity...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): COCO By DHFL General Insurance announced the launch of its first retail health indemnity insurance product COCOCure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:21 IST

Local Songs; a strong strategy to create awareness and empower...

Accra [Ghana], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Annual Conference of Merck Foundation took place last week in Accra, Ghana, in partnership with the First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo Addo to raise awareness and build healthcare capacity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:08 IST

India, ADB sign $451 million loan to strengthen power...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): India and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday signed a 451 million dollar loan to strengthen power connectivity between southern and northern parts of Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:27 IST

ONGC issues $300 million notes maturing in Dec 2029

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said on Thursday it has issued 300 million dollar notes at a coupon of 3.375 per cent per annum payable semi-annually in arrears.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:11 IST

NIDM.net is helping consumers make purchase decisions online

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the shift in consumer shopping trends, NIDM.net has observed a rising trend among Indian consumers. Due to cheap mobile data and availability of smartphones, there has been a significant rise in online shopping. NIDM is one of the la

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:08 IST

Have a worry-free romantic getaway with Honeymoon Holiday Cover...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the stress of wedding festivities, many newlyweds plan a honeymoon holiday to relax and celebrate their relationship. However, it is vital to plan a honeymoon meticulously to minimise getting into inconvenient situations such as loss o

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:07 IST

Belgium-based blockchain tech leader SettleMint launches...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the fastest-growing blockchain technology giants, Belgium-based SettleMint, announced the launch of its India operations at a ceremony hosted at the private residence of Ambassador of Belgium on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:29 IST

Sensex scales up 110 points, Reliance's market cap ends above Rs...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended near the day's high level on Thursday led by a spurt in public sector banks and metal stocks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:48 IST

Edelweiss Housing, Bank of Baroda partner for co-lending on home loans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd (EHFL) on Thursday announced a strategic agreement with Bank of Baroda for co-lending of home loans to self-employed entrepreneurs and salaried customers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:29 IST

Maruti Suzuki's institute trains 15,000 tribal youth, makes them...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Thursday that it has successfully trained 15,000 tribal youth in driving training and made them employable as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:39 IST

RSDC's award ceremony celebrates skilling excellence

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Excellence achieved in different facets of rubber sector skill ecosystem came alive at RSDC Annual Awards 2019 organised by Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) at New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:38 IST

Likee becomes digital partner of Panipat Film

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions as the digital partner for its upcoming movie Panipat.

Read More
iocl