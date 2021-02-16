Tata Communications partners with Google Cloud

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Tata Communications said on Tuesday it is partnering with Google Cloud to drive cloud adoption and transform Indian businesses.

With this partnership, Tata Communications has further expanded its managed public cloud services portfolio to include capabilities for Google Cloud.

The partnership will enable organisations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications' IZO Managed Cloud while providing them ease-of-use coupled with end-to-end services including cloud architecture planning, workload migration and ongoing operational support.

As a Google Cloud India Partner, Tata Communications will support organisations with services across infrastructure modernisation, data centre transformation, application modernisation, smart analytics and multi-cloud deployments.

"The current demands on enterprises to manage and optimise their cloud solutions has never been more important, especially in the wake of Covid-19 and our increasing reliance on cloud infrastructure, said Rajesh Awasthi, Global Head of Cloud and Managed Hosting Services at Tata Communications.



"As organisations migrate to Google Cloud, they need a partner that will support them across their entire IT ecosystem and deliver a unified cloud management platform that offers greater transparency, control and security of their data and applications."

Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partners and Alliances at Google Cloud India, said the true test of 2021 will be how organisations adopt a cloud-first approach.

"Through our partnership with Tata Communications, we will be able to provide our customers with a unified, end-to-end experience that will remove the complexity in cloud management and help them transform at speed and scale," he said.

Tata Communications carries around 30 per cent of the world's internet routes. It connects businesses to 60 per cent of the world's cloud giants and four out of five mobile subscribers.

It has the world's largest wholly-owned sub-sea fibre backbone and a tier-one IP network with connectivity to more than 200 countries and territories. (ANI)

