Tata Communications carries around 30 pc of the world’s internet routes
Tata Communications carries around 30 pc of the world’s internet routes

Tata Communications, Thales to address business data security concerns on IoT

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:00 IST

Reading [Britain], July 12 (ANI): Digital security leader Thales and Tata Communications are working together to develop a secure global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solution.
Tata Communications MOVE mobility and IoT platform and Thales's T-Sure warranted digital identity offering is set to unlock the value in data generated by connected devices such as cars and trucks while maintaining the integrity and security of IoT data, according to a statement on Friday.
In Tata Communications' Cycle of Progress survey, 30 per cent of IT decision makers cited security and 25 per cent cited privacy issues as the biggest barriers to IoT adoption. More than 1,600 business decision makers were surveyed at the end of 2018 for the Cycle of Progress across 10 countries: India, Germany, France, Britain, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Canada.
"The only thing that will allow IoT to fulfil its potential and bring about innovations like autonomous vehicles is totally trusted and secure data connectivity," said Gareth Williams, Vice President of Secure Communications and Information Systems at Thales.
The combined capabilities of Tata Communications and Thales aims to lower these barriers and enable businesses and manufacturers to make the most of the transformational potential of IoT by giving them peace of mind that their critical IoT data is protected against cyber-attacks.
"IoT could transform how businesses operate and how people engage with one another and with everything," said Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer at Tata Communications.
"Protecting data against cyber-attacks both at the device and network level is crucial to accelerate IoT adoption worldwide. Tata Communications MOVE together with Thales's T-Sure solution aims to help businesses adopt IoT with confidence. It takes us closer to fulfilling our vision for a world where anything can be born connected - and born secure," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:59 IST

Banks more risk-tolerant in housing loans but affordability...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): A recent survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows that banks are getting more risk-tolerant in housing loans but affordability across the country has worsened over the past four years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:45 IST

This Monsoon, combat waterborne diseases with pocket insurance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In 2018, more than 1.3 crore people were diagnosed with waterborne diseases in India, according to data reported from the CBHI and Ministry of Health.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:07 IST

KPR Mill withdraws share buyback proposal after Budget additional tax

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 (ANI): KPR Mill Ltd, one of the largest vertically integrated apparel manufacturing companies in the country, has withdrawn its buyback proposal of Rs 263 crore after the government last week imposed an additional tax of 20 per cent in case of repurchase of sha

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:35 IST

Equity gauges flat in early hours amid volatile trade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased opening gains during early hours on Friday with auto stocks on the decline amid volatile trading.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:13 IST

Huawei's tablet MediaPad T5 goes on sale in India, exclusively on Amazon

New Delhi [India] July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group India announced that its most anticipated tablet MediaTab T5 goes on sale exclusively on Amazon. The new Huawei MediaPad T5 which makes its debut in India market comes bundled with exciting offers and freebies. Exclusively ava

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:22 IST

Cargo transportation on waterways reaches 72.31 million tonnes

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Cargo transportation on waterways rose to 72.31 million tonnes in 2018-19 from 55.2 million tonnes in 2016-17 and 55.03 million tonnes in 2017-18, the government said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:22 IST

Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh to be awarded the First Gandhi...

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 'Gandhi Mandela Peace Initiative' is an annual event brought together by Dr Annurag Batra of Believe Foundation (India) and Tarina Patel of Dr Ramanbhai Patel Foundation (South Africa) to celebrate victory of Love over Hatred and celebrate 150 years of Gan

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:05 IST

Zappfresh wins prestigious CMO Asia National Awards for...

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zappfresh, India's first fully-integrated Fresh Meat brand, has been awarded with the 'Best Farm to Fork Fresh Meat Brand' accolade at the sixth edition of 'CMO Asia National Awards for Marketing Excellence' held on 04th July, 2019 in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:04 IST

Central celebrates Red Haute Saturday on 13th July

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Central, India's favourite fashion department store, celebrates the much awaited 3rd edition of Red Haute Saturday this 13th July.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 17:23 IST

Fitch affirms Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at 'BB' with stable outlook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Fitch Ratings on Thursday affirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's long-term issuer default rating at 'BB' with a stable outlook.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:41 IST

Sensex closes 266 points higher on global cues, auto and metal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended four days of losing streak on Thursday and closed on a positive note amid positive cues from Asian and US equities that got a boost after the US Fed chair's congressional testimony.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:08 IST

Hindustan Platinum acquires ABB Humacao's plant in Puerto Rico

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Hindustan Platinum, a leading refiner and manufacturer of precious metal products and services, on Thursday announced it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire ABB's Humacao electrical contacts manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico to strength

Read More
iocl