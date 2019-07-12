Tata Communications, Thales to address business data security concerns on IoT

Reading [Britain], July 12 (ANI): Digital security leader Thales and Tata Communications are working together to develop a secure global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solution.

Tata Communications MOVE mobility and IoT platform and Thales's T-Sure warranted digital identity offering is set to unlock the value in data generated by connected devices such as cars and trucks while maintaining the integrity and security of IoT data, according to a statement on Friday.

In Tata Communications' Cycle of Progress survey, 30 per cent of IT decision makers cited security and 25 per cent cited privacy issues as the biggest barriers to IoT adoption. More than 1,600 business decision makers were surveyed at the end of 2018 for the Cycle of Progress across 10 countries: India, Germany, France, Britain, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Canada.

"The only thing that will allow IoT to fulfil its potential and bring about innovations like autonomous vehicles is totally trusted and secure data connectivity," said Gareth Williams, Vice President of Secure Communications and Information Systems at Thales.

The combined capabilities of Tata Communications and Thales aims to lower these barriers and enable businesses and manufacturers to make the most of the transformational potential of IoT by giving them peace of mind that their critical IoT data is protected against cyber-attacks.

"IoT could transform how businesses operate and how people engage with one another and with everything," said Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer at Tata Communications.

"Protecting data against cyber-attacks both at the device and network level is crucial to accelerate IoT adoption worldwide. Tata Communications MOVE together with Thales's T-Sure solution aims to help businesses adopt IoT with confidence. It takes us closer to fulfilling our vision for a world where anything can be born connected - and born secure," he said. (ANI)

