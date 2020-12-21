Tata Consumer Products retains leadership position for best sustainability practices

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Tata Consumer Products said on Monday it has been recognised for its actions towards protecting the environment and preventing climate change across the globe by CDP India 2020 Climate Change Report.

The company received an A-minus, placing it in CDP India'sleadership band for the second consecutive year, out of a universe of 9,600 global companies that were rated this year.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

Companies scoring within the leadership category are recognised for their transparent and comprehensive disclosure of climate data, thorough awareness of climate risks, demonstration of strong governance and management of climate risks, and demonstration of market-leading practices.



Amit Chincholikar, Global CHRO and Chief Sustainability Officer at Tata Consumer Products, said the company recognises the strong linkages between business growth and environment-friendly practices.

"We are committed to continue building a business which respects the environment and furthers sustainable practices. As part of the Tata group, we will further strengthen our focus on sustainable production and consumption while continually engaging with the communities we operate in."

Specifically, Tata Consumer Products scored better this year in areas related to governance, business strategy and emissions management.

The company took several greenhouse gas emission reduction initiatives including investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. It was able to bring down its carbon footprint by 26 per cent between 2010-20.

(ANI)

