Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz in an all new online format

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, India's largest and eagerly anticipated business quiz, is back in a new online format for its 17th edition. The registrations for this edition will be open from October 6th to 20th, 2020.

This knowledge initiative by the Tata Group is all set to roll out and invite participation from the best and the brightest minds from corporates across India.

As the world is adapting to the new normal, Tata Crucible has equally stood up to the challenge; and brought in the first ever virtual format to suit the demands of the time.

Throughout its 16 years of quizzing history, Tata Crucible has consistently delivered exciting and novel formats, keeping the game ever exciting and energising.

The quiz has always welcomed participation from both Tata and non-Tata corporates and this year, it will invite individual participation in place of a team, to enable easy participation in virtual form.

In this pan-India quizzing competition to be held online starting with a pan-India prelim, the country is divided into 12 clusters and after two levels of online prelims, top 12 finalists from each cluster will be invited for wild card finals out of which top 6 finalists will then compete in the 12 online cluster finals.

In each of the cluster finals, top scorer will be recognised as winner and the second top scorer will be announced as runner-up. The winners and runners-up at the cluster finals will receive prizes of Rs 35,000 /- and Rs 18,000/- respectively. The winner from each of the 12 cluster finals will compete in two semi-finals and finally six winners will qualify for the national final event scheduled to be held in December 2020.



The winner of the National Final will receive a grand prize of Rs 2.5 lakhs along with the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy. The prizes for this edition are being supported by Tata CLiQ.

"Tata Crucible Business Quiz has always been conducted as an on-ground experiential engagement, but given the need of the hour, we have decided to conduct the event in an online format this time with individual participation. This new online version of the quiz promises to be as energetic and intense as the ground events. Now that the quiz is being held completely online, this is an opportunity for individuals from even the remotest parts of India to participate in the quiz, which will further increase the level of competition. We are confident that this new format will be appreciated by all Tata Crucible followers and we look forward to an enthusiastic participation in the quiz this time as well," shared Atul Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Corporate Brand and Marketing, Tata Services.

Renowned quizmaster Giri Balasubramaniam, aka 'Pickbrain' will continue to be the Quizmaster for the online edition Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz.

Since its inception in 2004, the Tata Crucible has promoted the quest of knowledge and out of the box thinking through quizzing as a culture among brightest minds.

For participants, the prestigious Tata Crucible quiz goes beyond juggling facts and tackling trivia; it has now become a quest that celebrates their knowledge and sets them apart.

Register and be a part of India's largest business quizzing battle at Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2020.

To register and for rules and updates, please visit www.tatacrucible.com.

