Tata Elxsi delivers another steady quarter with a 3.6 per cent revenue growth and 7.5 per cent PBT Growth QoQ

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tata Elxsi, among the world's leading providers of design-led technology services, announced its results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights and Recognitions for Q4 FY20:

* Revenue from operations at Rs 4388.9 million; growth of 3.6 per cent QoQ, 8.3 per cent YoY

* Growth across both key divisions

* EPD grew by 4.1 per cent QoQ, 10.6 per cent YoY

* IDV grew by 7.6 per cent QoQ, 5.4 per cent YoY

* Media and Communication vertical grew by 8.6 per cent QoQ, 25.5 per cent YoY

* Tata Elxsi won the coveted IF Design Award 2019 for the design concept of Mixed Reality (MR) Based Smart Assistive Wearable Devices

The company reported growth in both the key divisions - Embedded Product Design (EPD) and Industrial Design & Visualization (IDV) in the financial quarter ending Dec 31, 2019.

Within EPD, the growth was driven by Media and Communications vertical with 8.6 per cent growth QoQ. Transportation vertical was flat showing initial signs of COVID-19 impact. Healthcare delivered another steady quarter.

"We delivered another quarter of steady performance despite the current global situation. The performance was aided by key wins in OTT video, broadband technology and digital transformation in the Media and Communications space, Regulatory compliance and new product development in the Healthcare vertical and connected car and infotainment programs in the automotive segment. We also added key customers in the rail and off-road segments, aiding the diversification into adjacent segments," said Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi.

