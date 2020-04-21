Tata Elxsi reports 8.3 pc revenue growth in Q4 at Rs 439 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI): Design-led technology services provider Tata Elxsi said on Tuesday its revenue from operations jumped by 8.3 per cent at Rs 438.9 crore in the January to March quarter, marking a growth of 3.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 8.3 per cent year-on-year.
While the embedded product design (EPD) division grew by 4.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 10.6 per cent year-on-year, the industrial design and visualisation (IDV) division grew by 7.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 5.4 per cent year-on-year.
Within the EPD vertical, the media and communication vertical grew by 8.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 25.5 per cent year-on-year.
The transportation vertical was flat showing initial signs of COVID-19 impact but healthcare delivered another steady quarter.
During the quarter, Tata Elxsi won the IF Design Award 2019 for the concept of mixed reality-based smart assistive wearable devices.
"We delivered another quarter of steady performance despite the current global situation," said Managing Director and CEO Manoj Raghavan.
"The performance was aided by key wins in OTT video, broadband technology and digital transformation in the media and communications space, regulatory compliance and new product development in the healthcare vertical and connected car and infotainment programmes in the automotive segment," he said.
"We also added key customers in the rail and off-road segments, aiding the diversification into adjacent segments," said Raghavan.
Tata Elxsi leverages design thinking and application of digital technologies like the Internet of Things, cloud, mobility, virtual reality and artificial intelligence for customers across various sectors. (ANI)
