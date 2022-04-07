Tata Group launches all-in-one 'super app' Tata Neu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): After many delays, Tata Group on Thursday launched the all-in-one 'super app' Tata Neu to the general users that will have all in-house brands of the group including Croma, Westside, AirAsia India, Taj, BigBasket in one digital platform.

"It is a Neu day today! Tata Digital, the youngest member of the Tata family, brings you Tata Neu today," said Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

"Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata," Chandrasekaran said in a LinkedIn post.

As Tata Neu app goes live today, it makes me proud to see so many of our trusted and loved brands Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, Westside on the Tata Neu platform already, and Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors soon to join, he said.

Tata Neu will compete with the digital and e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Jio Platforms.

"What's new? Tata Neu! Say hello to the superhero of apps," Tata Group tweeted. Tata Neu "brings together all our brands you know and love under our first ever super app."

The app had been in the testing phase for the past several months. Before its launch for the general users on Thursday, its access was limited to Tata Group employees. Described as a "super-app" and in the pipeline since at least mid-2020, it is "a unified platform that connects several brands across the Tata universe like never before." (ANI)