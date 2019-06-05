Tata Memorial Hospitals to extend cashless facility to Reliance Health Insurance customers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 5(ANI/BusinessWire India): Reliance Health Insurance has partnered with TATA Memorial Hospital to introduce cashless treatment facility to its customers across major Tata Memorial hospitals in India.

Tata Memorial has been a front runner as far as treatment of cancer patients in India is concerned and has contributed significantly in the field of cancer treatment. TATA Memorial Hospital is counted among the leading cancer treatment centres worldwide, funded and managed by the Department of Atomic Energy; it has cured thousands of cancer patients so far.

At Reliance Health, there has been a constant emphasis to make health insurance #EasytoUse, thus setting up a network hospital within 10 KM of every customer. Staying true to this promise, Reliance Health Insurance has become one of the fastest health insurance companies to onboard over 5000 hospitals across the length and breadth of the country.

Every insurance company looks to empanel as many hospitals within their network, but very rarely, a specialist cancer treatment and research centre gets into a partnership with a health insurance company. With Reliance Health Insurance joining hands with TATA Memorial Hospital to provide cashless treatment to its policyholders, customer at large would benefit, and Reliance Health is expected to gain a significant edge over other health insurers in the market.

"With Tata Memorial added to our list of network providers, we are happy to extend cashless facility to our customers who require timely and best cancer care at the Tata Memorial centres", said Ravi Vishwanath - CEO and Executive Director of Reliance Health Insurance.

Reliance Health Insurance customer with the requirement of Cancer care treatment can avail treatment on cashless basis at any of these Tata Memorial Hospitals - Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai; Tata Memorial Centre ACTREC, Kharghar; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Vishakhapatnam; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi; Dr. Bhubaneshwar Boroogh Cancer Institute, Guwahati.

Reliance Health Insurance has put up a special service desk at these hospitals to make sure the customers can easily avail cashless access. The customer or their family can easily reach out to a Reliance Health Insurance representative, and the rest will be taken care of by the insurer through its #Easytouse priority claim process. This is the key advantage of having automatic health insurance.

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, and it's affecting more people with time. For any middle-class family, the high upfront treatment cost can be a huge financial blow. Plus, the long duration of treatment also remains a matter of prime concern.

Even if one has enough savings in their bank account, arranging the funds immediately for treatment can still be a challenge, particularly during emergencies. Therefore, having a cashless treatment policy from a reliable company like Reliance Health Insurance will keep you at bay from such hassles. Besides being easy to choose, Reliance Health cashless policies are easy to use as well. You don't have to worry about paying anything at the hospital, as your Reliance Health Insurance policy's cashless treatment will take care of it.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

