Tata Motors bags order of 15 hydrogen-based fuel cell buses from IOCL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Tata Motors said on Wednesday it has won a tender of 15 hydrogen-based proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell buses from IndianOil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

IOCL had invited bids for supply of PEM fuel cell buses in December 2020 and Tata Motors was selected as the winner following a diligent evaluation process. All 15 buses will be delivered within three years from the date of signing of memorandum of understanding.

In addition to supplying the buses to the research and development centre of IOCL, Tata Motors will also collaborate to undertake R&D projects and collectively study further the potential of fuel cell technology for commercial vehicles.



This will be done by jointly testing, maintaining and operating these buses for public transport in real-world conditions in Delhi-NCR. The buses will be refuelled by hydrogen generated and dispensed by IOCL.

IndianOil Chairman S M Vaidya said the company has been pioneering national efforts towards ushering in the hydrogen economy for various applications, including mobility.

"This first-of-its-kind project in the country is bringing the country's largest fuel supplier and largest commercial vehicle manufacturer on board to take hydrogen and fuel cell technology to the next level," he said in a statement.

Girish Wagh, President of commercial vehicle business unit at Tata Motors, said the initiative adds to the company's legacy of introducing future-ready technologies for cleaner and greener public transport.

"This order further encourages our ongoing efforts on developing India-focused alternative sustainable fuels to transform the future of mobility in India," he said. (ANI)

