Tata Motors exhibits large range of electric vehicles portfolio

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Tata Motors on Wednesday showcased the single largest portfolio of electric vehicles in India with the newly-launched Nexon SUV and Altroz modern city car.

It also launched the much-awaited Harrier at the Auto Expo 2020. Based on the Omega architecture, the product comes with a six-speed automatic transmission mated to BS-VI Kryotec diesel engine.

"It has a new sunroof, power seats and one of the most highly demanded features that it is automatic," Vice President Pratap Bose told ANI.

The Harrier comes with a price starting at Rs 13.69 lakh for manual version and Rs 16.25 lakh for automatic version.

In the commercial vehicles space, the company displayed the Tata 4/12m low floor entry electric bus -- the first full-electric drivetrain. It is a modern solution for urban transport requirements.

The Tata Ultra T.7 Electric was also on display as India's first-ever intermediate commercial electric truck. The Ultra T.7 Electric is designed to foster the agile goods movement across all business applications, making it the best fit for city transportation requirements.

"Tata Group has taken lead in driving the government's vision of electrifying India and building a comprehensive and sustainable ecosystem, by leveraging the group's rich experience and diversified competencies," said Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

"We are proud to offer one of the largest range of BS-VI portfolio and this shows our commitment towards a clean and green environment," he added.

(ANI)